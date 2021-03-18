Kenya-Tanzania friendly match called off

Tanzania  players attend a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on March 17, 2021 on the eve of their friendly match against Kenya at the same venue. The match was on March 18 called off following the death of Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The match was set for the Nyayo Stadium from 3pm on Thursday.
  • Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu, while announcing Magufuli's death on Wednesday night, said the president had died of heart complications in an hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Football Kenya Federation on Thursday morning called off the friendly match pitting Harambee Stars against Taifa Stars following the death of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

