Kenya-Tanzania friendly match called off

Football Kenya Federation on Thursday morning called off the friendly match pitting Harambee Stars against Taifa Stars following the death of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

The match was set for the Nyayo Stadium from 3pm on Thursday.

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu, while announcing Magufuli's death on Wednesday night, said the president had died of heart complications in an hospital in Dar es Salaam.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa announced the development on twitter.

Kenya VS Tanzania today is off and cancelled ! In respect to our brothers we have agreed to cancel. Poleni sana ! — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) March 18, 2021

"Following the untimely demise of Tanzanian President, His Excellency, Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, Football Kenya Federation, in consultation with the Tanzanian Football Federation has made a decision to cancel today’s international friendly match between the National Team Harambee Stars and the Tanzanian National Football Team, which was scheduled to take place at the Nyayo National Stadium, beginning 3pm," FKF CEO Barry Otieno said in a statement.

"The decision has been arrived at to allow the Tanzanian National Team and the Tanzanian General Public Mourn the sudden passing on of the late President, His Excellency, Dr. John Pombe Magufuli."

"Football Kenya Federation wishes to extend its deepest sympathy and message of goodwill to the Tanzanian Football Federation, the family and friends of the late President and the good people of Tanzania. May the Lord bless you with the strength to sail though this tough situation."

Kenya had beaten Tanzania 2-1 in the first installment of their double-header friendly matches on Monday at Nyayo with Eric Kapaito and Hassan Abdallah scoring for the hosts. Ayub Lyanga scored Tanzania's goal.

Both teams are preparing for their respective 2021 Africa Cup of nations qualifiers next weekend.