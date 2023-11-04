Kenya set to host regional Caf inter-school competition

Kenya will host the Zonal qualifiers for the Pan-African School Championship scheduled for December 10 to 15, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed that all the Council of East and Central African Football (Cecafa) member countries have confirmed their participation.

He further said Kenya opted to skip the Cecafa Under-15 kicking off this weekend in Uganda to concentrate on Caf tournament.

Kenya had been drawn to play in the regional Under-15 tournament but FKF wrote to Cecafa stating that they will not be able to raise a team for the championship. The Cecafa U-15 tourney will be held at FUFA Technical Centre in the Eastern town of Njeru from today to November 16.

“We have opted to concentrate on the CAF zonal Pan African school games which Kenya is hosting from December 10 to 15, where we have entered three teams; Under-13 boys and Under-15 both boys and girls,” said Otieno.

“It is for this reason that we opted out of the Cecafa Under-15 in Uganda to give the coaches time to prepare for the Caf competition. Our coaches will soon assemble players from schools to start training the Caf Zonal Pan-Africa games,” he added.

Cecafa Executive Director, Auka Gacheo said organisers have conducted the Under-15 draws without Kenya, Sudan, Burundi and Eritrea, leaving only eight member countries namely Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, South Sudan, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Somalia and Rwanda to take part.

Gacheo said the two-week competition is part of preparations by member countries for the Afcon Under-17 Zonal qualifiers scheduled for next year.

The last Cecafa Under-15 Championship was held in Asmara, Eritrea in 2019 where Uganda Rhinos then under Jackson Magera defeated Kenya 4-0 in the final.