Kenya Police tighten grip on NSL top spot 

The race for promotion to Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) continues to heat up as National Super League (NSL) leaders Kenya Police cemented their place on Saturday.

Police played out a barren draw with a stubborn Kibera Black side at Camp Toyoyo to take their tally to 30 points after 15 matches. They are four points above second-placed Talanta who have a game in hand.

The leaders' only loss of the season was against newbies Silibwet on February 20 and their coach Francis Mwangi says they will fight to the end to feature in the top tier league next season.

“We have got a draw against a tough opponent but the fight continues. As I have always said our main aim is to qualify for the top league next season,” said Mwangi.

Talanta on the other hand failed to capitalise on Police's slip, after losing 1-0 to visiting Shabana at Ruaraka grounds.

Hillary Mukanzi's 15th minute strike was enough to sink Talanta FC in the tough duel that saw Shabana climb to seventh place with 22 points.

Former FKF-PL side Kisumu All Stars, who are third on the log with 24 points, also bagged their sixth win of the season on Friday edging second from bottom Murang’a Seal 2-1. Murang’a Seal have a paltry 10 points from 14 matches, same as Mount Kenya United who have an inferior goal difference.

Kisumu All Stars coach Salim Babu is optimistic his side will gain promotion to the top league and his main focus is to get good results in away matches.

“This is a tough league just as KPL was and teams meeting us fight to prove that they can beat a former league side. However, our main target remains earning promotion and to achieve that we have to always win away,” said Babu.

In other matches, Robert Mutua scored in added time to secure a point for Soy United against Fortune Sacco at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga County. Harrison Lutta had given the home side the lead in the 26th minute.

Hosts Modern Coast Rangers also came from behind to settle for a 2-2 draw against Coast Stima at Serani Sports ground, Rashid Nzao striking at the death to rescue a point.

Modern Coast are 12th on the log on 19 points after 15 rounds while Coast Stima are seventh on 21 points from 14 matches.

APS Bomet also bagged maximum points after beating host Kisumu Hot Stars by a solitary goal at Moi Stadium, Kisumu. Felix Oluoch scored the lone goal in the 32nd minute.

Results

Friday

Sony Sugar 0-0 Mount Kenya

MCF 1-3 Mwatate United

Kisumu All Star 2-1 Murang'a Seal

Migori Youth 1-0 Nairobi Stima

Saturday

Vihiga Bullets 2-1 Silibwet

Fortune Sacco 1-1 Soy United

Police 0-0 Kibera Black Stars

Kisumu Hot Stars 0-1 APS Bomet

Talanta 0-1 Shabana