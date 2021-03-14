Kenya Police tighten grip on NSL top spot 

Administration Police’s Isimwa Etimesi (left) vies for the ball with Martin Mutua of Kenya Police during their National Super League match on December 19, 2018 at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Police played out a barren draw with a stubborn Kibera Black side at Camp Toyoyo to take their tally to 30 points after 15 matches
  • Talanta on the other hand failed to capitalise on Police's slip, after losing 1-0 to visiting Shabana at Ruaraka grounds
  • Former FKF-PL side Kisumu All Stars, who are third on the log with 24 points, also bagged their sixth win of the season on Friday edging second from bottom Murang’a Seal 2-1

The race for promotion to Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) continues to heat up as National Super League (NSL) leaders Kenya Police cemented their place on Saturday. 

