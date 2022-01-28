Kenya Police sign Harambee Stars midfielder

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata (left) celebrates his goal with teammate Abdallah Hassan

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata (left) celebrates his goal with teammate Abdallah Hassan during their friendly match against Malawi played at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 11, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kahata was unveiled on Friday by Kenya Police on one-year contract after parting ways with Ethiopian topflight side Sidama Coffee SC where he played for only four months
  • The left-footed winger has been training with Kenya Police since the Ethiopian Premier League took a break last December
  • Apart from Kahata, Kenya Police continues to show their financial might this transfer window having signed highly rated KCB defender David ‘Messi’ Owino, long serving Kariobangi Sharks captain Erick Juma, defender Geoffrey Shiveka and Mathare United custodian Job Ochieng’

Kenya Police tactician John "Bobby" Ogolla has praised the signing of Harambee Stars winger Francis Kahata saying he brings wealth of experience to the club.

