Kenya Police sign Harambee Stars midfielder

Kenya Police tactician John "Bobby" Ogolla has praised the signing of Harambee Stars winger Francis Kahata saying he brings wealth of experience to the club.

Kahata was unveiled on Friday by Kenya Police on one-year contract after parting ways with Ethiopian topflight side Sidama Coffee SC where he played for only four months. He joined the Ethiopian Premier League following the expiry of his contract with Simba SC of Tanzania.

The left-footed winger has been training with Kenya Police since the Ethiopian Premier League took a break last December.

“He is an experienced player and a great addition to the squad. I know he will get a chance in my team and his presence will be a motivation to the younger players,” Ogolla told Nation Sport.

Kahata joined Simba SC in July 2019 on a three-year deal and left in June 2021 at the end of his contract. During his stint in Tanzania he helped the club win the Tanzania Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

He had a decorated career with K’Ogalo where he played for five seasons and lifted five league titles and three Super Cup accolades.

Apart from Kahata, Kenya Police continues to show their financial might this transfer window having signed highly rated KCB defender David ‘Messi’ Owino, long serving Kariobangi Sharks captain Erick Juma, defender Geoffrey Shiveka and Mathare United custodian Job Ochieng’.

In the last transfer window the club also signed big names including John Mark Makwatta who has since moved on loan to AFC Leopards, Duke Abuya, Clifton Miheso, Musa Mohamed and midfielder Duncan Otieno.

The law enforcers are currently ninth on the log with 21 points from 16 matches, 12 behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

Many clubs have been quiet in the January transfer window, which opened on January 9 and closes on February 7, due to financial constraints.