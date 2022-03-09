Kenya Police sack coach John 'Bobby' Ogolla

Veteran tactician John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla Wednesday parted ways with Football Kenya Federation Premier League returnees Kenya Police.

Ogolla confirmed to Nation Sport his exit together with Australian native Lukas Tott, who was the team’s technical director.

The team's CEO Chris M'mbwanga could not be reached on phone for comment. Ogolla had led the law enforcers in 21 matches this season.

However, it is believed the decision was taken by the team management due to a string of poor results posted in the recent league matches.

Reports indicate that former Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and Harambee Stars legend Musa Otieno have been appointed to steer the team.

“The owners of the team have made a decision and I respect it. Let the (newly appointed technical bench) also try their luck,” said Ogolla.

“In life you move on after things like this. I just want to focus on my life. People think coaching is easy but it is not," added Ogolla.

Kenya Police has not won in seven matches, despite boasting some big names like Clifton Miheso, Musa Mohammed, Elvis Rupia, Harun Shakava, Eric Juma, and Francis Kahata.

On Tuesday, they played out a 1-1 draw against KCB in what was the last match for Ogolla.

They sit 13th on the log on 24 points from 21 matches, though Miheso is the league's leading goal scorer having seen the back of the net 10 times.

Ogolla, who made a name for himself during his playing days with Gor Mahia, joined Kenya Police in July last year when the team was still in the National Super League.