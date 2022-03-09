Kenya Police sack coach John 'Bobby' Ogolla

  • Ogolla, who made a name for himself during his playing days with Gor Mahia, joined Kenya Police in July last year when the team was still in the National Super League.
  • He guided the side to promotion to the top-flight after beating Vihiga United in the promotion/relegation play off.

Veteran tactician John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla Wednesday parted ways with Football Kenya Federation Premier League returnees Kenya Police.

