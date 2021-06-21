Kenya Police miss chance to go top of NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds, Nairobi on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

  • Club Organising Secretary Stephen Kiama appealed to Football Federation Kenya (FKF) to look into the matter seriously after his players were throughout intimidated by the home team supporters at the weekend.
  • “I’m not complaining about the match officials or losing, but ill-mannered fans here are very hectic and something needs to be done before it’s too late. They invaded the pitch twice as the security was watching,” added the veteran football administrator after his team lost the away match.

Kenya Police failed to leapfrog FC Talanta from the helm of the Betika National Super League (BNSL) after drawing 2-2 with struggling Modern Coast Rangers on Monday at Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo.

