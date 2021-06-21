Kenya Police miss chance to go top of NSL

Kenya Police failed to leapfrog FC Talanta from the helm of the Betika National Super League (BNSL) after drawing 2-2 with struggling Modern Coast Rangers on Monday at Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo.

However, the draw enabled the Francis Mwangi-coached side to move from third to second on the log on 40 points, a point behind leaders FC Talanta and one ahead of third-placed Kibera.

Another contest pitting 15th placed Kisumu Hot Stars against the much improved Mully Children’s Family (MCF) was postponed due to the government restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus in 13 Western Kenya Counties.

Kibera Black Stars edged Shabana 2-1, who dropped to fourth on 37 points, to keep aliver their hopes of promotion.

Goals from Michael Omulama and Daniel Odhiambo were enough for the hosts to win the closely contested duel at Nairobi’s Ligi Ndogo, while Michael Onchiri replied for Shabana.

In another weekend match played at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a, hosts Muranga Seal beat Nairobi Stima with Dennis Wambire heading in the all-important goal in the 37th minute following a free kick taken by John Kiplang’at.

Meanwhile, Shabana has complained about unsporting behavior at Kibera’s Ligi Ndogo ground in Nairobi.

Club Organising Secretary Stephen Kiama appealed to Football Federation Kenya (FKF) to look into the matter seriously after his players were throughout intimidated by the home team supporters at the weekend.