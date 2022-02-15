Kenya Police FC launch project to build stadium

Edward Mbugua

Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua (in blue) breaking ground for the construction of a stadium at the Kenya Police CID Training School in South C, Nairobi on February 15, 2022.


 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The event was attended by Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua, Kenya Police FC Chairman Nyale Munga and the club’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Onguso.
  • The facility, whose construction is being funded by the Kenya Police Sacco, will also be home to a volleyball pitch, seven-lane athletics track, VIP pavilion, changing rooms and latrines. 

If everything goes to plan, Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Kenya Police FC will in the course of this year have their own stadium. 

In the headlines

