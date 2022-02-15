Kenya Police FC launch project to build stadium

If everything goes to plan, Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Kenya Police FC will in the course of this year have their own stadium.

This follows Tuesday's ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the 5000 capacity stadium at the Kenya Police CID Training School in South C, Nairobi.

The event was attended by Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua, Kenya Police FC Chairman Nyale Munga and the club’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Onguso.

The facility, whose construction is being funded by the Kenya Police Sacco, will also be home to a volleyball pitch, seven-lane athletics track, VIP pavilion, changing rooms and latrines.

Onguso said that with the construction of every department happening “co-currently”, the facility should be ready in four months’ time.

He reckoned that having their own stadium will ease the burden of parting with a lot of money in hiring Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani for their training and home matches.

Onguso said that the facility will be available for use by national teams and top flight clubs, but at a fee.

National Super League clubs will be locked out of the stadium to avoid it being overused.

“We spend a lot of money hiring Kasarani for training and matches. Having our own stadium will reduce our spending a lot,” said Onguso.

He challenged the two top community clubs in the country – Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards- to endeavour in having their own stadiums.

“Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have for decades now been talking about building their own stadium. I want them to know that you must not have a lot of money to build your own stadium. It can be done in phases and this should be a challenge to them," said Onguso.

The construction of a stadium for the Kenya Police FC adds to the major investments being undertaken by the Kenya Police Service in bettering the team.

Since their promotion in the top flight league in September 2021, the team has been on a signing spree of top talents in the country.

Some of the new faces at the club are Kenya internationals Elvis Rupia, Francis Kahata, Duke Abuya, Clifton Miheso, John Mark Makwata (now on loan at Leopards), Musa Mohammed, Duncan Otieno and David Owino.