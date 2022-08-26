Kenya Police face Rayon Sports in Kigali friendly

In Kigali

Kenya Police take on Rwanda Premier League giants Rayon Sports in a preseason friendly match on Saturday at the Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali from 7pm Kenyan time.

Police arrived in Rwanda on Thursday for a 10-day pre-season training camp in preparation for the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season.

The Kenyan side held their first training session at the Kigali Stadium Friday afternoon as they prepare to face their hosts for the first time.

Club assistant coach Musa Otieno, who is standing in for head coach Sammy Omollo, took the boys through their paces.

Omollo arrived in Kigali late Thursday and joined up with the rest of the squad - which had arrived at 5pm after a 25-hour journey by road from Nairobi.

Omollo, who underwent a back injury surgery three weeks ago, will be on the touchline when Police tackle Rayon Sports on Saturday.

“We have our targets of the season and we need to achieve them. We promised our chairman (Munga Nyale) that we will give our best next season and we have to fulfill the promise. We are prepared for Rayon Sports tomorrow, it’s not an easy task but we are well prepared,” said Otieno after their training session.

Police captain Musa Mohammed is hopeful that they will beat Rayon Sports.

"We have a big task ahead of us I believe we can do our best. Tomorrow’s match will not be easy but we will fight in all our friendly matches," said Mohammed.

Mohammed, who had a brief stint with Albanian side KF Tirana, spent seven years at Gor Mahia where he won five league titles and has promised to make history with Police FC next season.

Police have brought in a number of stars since they gained promotion into the top flight last season with eyes on the title.

Police team manager George Maelo believes the camp will help the team to gel ahead of the new season.

"We had to look for ways that could help us win the league that is why we visited Rwanda. We will win the title come next season, we have all it takes," a buoyant Maelo said.

"As Police FC, we have raised standards, last season being our first time in the league we performed well. I know we will do better next season."

Nine-time Rwandan champions Rayon Sports will be using their match against Kenya Police to prepare for their league match against arch-rivals Police FC of Rwanda.

Rayon Sport is home to the Kenyan International Paul Were who joined the team on August 11 on a one-year deal.

Were made his debut in their first game of the season against Rutsiro FC, providing the assist for the match winner in their 2-1 victory.

Were says he is ready to help Rayon achieve its targets next season.

“Many people who follow Rwandan football know that Rayon Sports is one of the biggest clubs in Rwanda. When I got an opportunity to play in Rwanda, I was so excited. I'm looking forward to giving my best to this club,” he said.

Were has featured for Kenyan champions Tusker FC, AFC Leopards, Amazulu in South Africa, Greek side Kalloni and Denizlispor in Turkey.

Other Kenyans who have crossed over to the Rwandese Premier League this off season include the Sofapaka duo of Fredrick Odhiambo and Lawrence Juma who joined AS Kigali.