Police vow to make stubborn AFC Leopards toe the line

Kenya Police will be looking to make it two wins in a row when they take on AFC Leopards in a rescheduled Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

And the law enforcers have already thrown down the gauntlet with a damning scoial media post on Facebook that has raised stakes ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

"When you arrest their husbands, halafu wake zao wanakuja na PAKA (chui) kukutishia (Then their wives come with a Leopard to threaten you). Like the wife???Like the husband," read the post on Kenya Police Facebook page on Monday.

The post indicated that Police would inflict misery on AFC Leopards on Sunday just like they did against their nemesis Gor Mahia last weekend.

Record champions Gor will host Wazito at the Narok Stadium on Saturday. Both matches will kick off at 3pm.

Kenya Police head into the game after halting their seven-match winless streak with a 2-0 win over Gor at Moi Stadium in Kisumu last weekend.

It was the first win for newly appointed coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo who took over from John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla only a week to the match.

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma told off Kenya Police for belittling them, saying their focus is on the game and 90 minutes will determine who bags three points.

“We can’t engage in sideshows with them. AFC Leopards is not Gor Mahia and beating Gor Mahia doesn’t mean that they can beat any other team. Our focus is on the game, we respect all our opponents but the winner of the match will be determined on the pitch and not through throwing words in social media,” said Juma.

This will be the first time the two teams are meeting since Kenya Police were promoted to the top tier league at the beginning of the season.

Kenya Police winger Clifton Miheso, who has scored 10 goals this season is hoping for a positive result against his former team.

“I hope we will get a win against Leopards just as we did against Gor. Last week we put an end to a bad run and now we have to concentrate to get positive results in upcoming matches, not just against Leopards alone,” said Miheso.

Both Kenya Police and AFC Leopard are tied on 27 points and sit 11th and 12th respectively on the log but Ingwe have played 21 matches, one game less than their opponents.

After suffering his first loss since being appointed late January, German coach Andrea Spiers will be hoping to bounce back by beating Wazito, who are battling relegation.

K’Ogalo head into the game as favourites as they have won four out of the five past meetings with one ending in a barren draw. Financially-crippled Wazito lost their last game 2-0 to KCB and sit 16th on 20 points from 22 games.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Saturday

Gor Mahia v Wazito (Narok Stadium)

Sunday