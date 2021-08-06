Kenya Police eye NSL summit

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds, Nairobi on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For a long time the law enforcers had been affected by inconsistencies, but have registered two consecutive wins since the appointment of Ogolla on a short-term basis
  • Leaders FC Talanta host Coast Stima at GEMS Cambridge School in Karen on Saturday, in a must-win match
  • After suffering a humiliating 3-1 defeat away to Fortune Sacco, Shabana hope to bounce back against bottom-placed Soy United at home

Kenya Police are confident of returning to the top two automatic promotion slots when they host Silibwet in a National Super League (NSL) fixture at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday. 

