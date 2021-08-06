Kenya Police eye NSL summit

Kenya Police are confident of returning to the top two automatic promotion slots when they host Silibwet in a National Super League (NSL) fixture at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

Fresh from their 4-0 midweek win over Soy United away in Eldoret, the Nairobi-based side coached by veteran John "Bobby" Ogolla are third on 49 points, with a chance to finish in the top two.

For a long time the law enforcers had been affected by inconsistencies, but have registered two consecutive wins since the appointment of Ogolla on a short-term basis.

“I’m happy the boys are picking up very fast and eager to continue winning matches to keep our promotion dreams alive. We have a few injuries but they’re being taken care off,” said Ogolla, a Gor Mahia legend.

Elsewhere, leaders FC Talanta host Coast Stima at GEMS Cambridge School in Karen on Saturday, in a must-win match.

With seven matches to complete their fixtures, Talanta are in good form although they should be wary of their relegation-threatened visitors.

Coach Ken Kenyatta has warned his charges against any laxity in the remaining matches despite their brilliant run, insisting that the gap separating the top five teams is very slim.

“Being at the top means you can dictate the pace, but we must continue fighting hard until the last minute,” said Kenyatta.

After suffering a humiliating 3-1 defeat away to Fortune Sacco, Shabana hope to bounce back against bottom-placed Soy United at home.

Meanwhile, second-placed Vihiga Bullets are expected to continue their good run against Migori Youth.

Edward Manoah's charges have been dominant in recent matches as they aim for a respectable finish.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 issues, there have been enforced changes in the fixtures with some teams failing to travel to areas affected by the lockdown.

The initial plan was for the league to end this month, but some teams including Coast Stima and Kisumu All Stars have more matches to complete their fixtures.

Fixtures (all matches kick-off at 3pm)

Saturday

Migori Youth v Vihiga Bullets (Migori)

Modern Coast Rangers v SoNy Sugar (Serani)

Kenya Police v Silibwet (GEMS Cambridge)

FC Talanta v Coast Stima (Ruaraka)

Sunday

Kibera Black Stars v APS Bomet (Ligi Ndogo)

Shabana v Soy United (Migori)

Kisumu All Stars v Nairobi Stima (Moi Kisumu)

Mt Kenya United v Mwatate United (Camp Toyoyo)