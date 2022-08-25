Kenya Police arrive in Rwanda, ready for training camp

Kenya Police FC finally arrived in Kigali late Thursday after over 25 hours of travel for their 10-day preseason training camp.

Police are in Rwanda for a series of friendly matches as they shape up for the 2022/23 Football Kenya Premier League (FKF-PL) season that is scheduled to start on September 10.

The team, under assistant coach Musa Otieno, held a light training in a gym in Kigali to help the players stretch after the long journey.

The 25-man squad plus members of the technical bench left the country on Wednesday at 2.15pm and arrived in Kigali at 5pm local time on Thursday.

Otieno is standing in for head coach Sammy Omollo who underwent a back surgery two weeks ago. Omollo is expected to join the team before the end of week.

"We have to prepare well because we have tough teams to play against here in Rwanda. I have good memories of this place long ago back in 1997 when I was a Gor Mahia player. I signed for AFC Leopards after I had a good game against Rayon Sports," Otieno recalled.

"I have told my players to give their best, they never know who is watching. The matches are not going to be easy but they will have to fight," added Otieno, Kenya's most capped player.

Police captain Musa Mohammed, who joined the team after parting ways with Zambia's Nkana FC last season, is optimistic they will carry the Kenyan flag high.

"I am glad that we arrived safely although we are battling fatigue. I want to thank the management for organising this, I can't complain because it was well organised. I promise that we will do our best ," added Mohammed.

Mohammed, who had a short stint with Albanian side KF Tirana, spent seven years at Gor Mahia where he won five league titles and he has promised to make history with Police come next season.

The law enforcers have been assembling a galaxy of stars in a bid win their first ever title.

"We held a short session today to ready ourselves for tomorrow's normal training. We will play against Rayon Sports on Saturday, it's a good team with a lot of experienced players. It is our time to shine," said Kenyan international Francis Kahata.