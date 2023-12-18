Kenya on course to host Chan tournament next year

Neighbours Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania could co-host the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan) if the ongoing talks between them and Confederation of African Football (Caf) bear fruit.

“The talks are not yet over but there is a possibility (that the East Africa countries could be awarded the rights to co-host Chan),” said Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa on Monday.

Chan is a biennial competition for only footballers who are plying their trade in their respective domestic leagues.

The 2024 edition has been programmed for September.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have also been selected to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

News that Caf had awarded Kenya the rights to host the upcoming Chan first broke on October 9 thanks to a dispatch from a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto.

“In addition to Afcon 2027, Kenya has also been selected to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in September, 2024…,” read the cabinet dispatch in part.

But until now, there has not been any official communication from Caf stating that it has awarded Kenya the rights to host the tournament.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia at the weekend said that the event will now be spread out within the larger East Africa region.

"Next year in September, we've been given the Chan hosting rights in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda and each nation, along with Zanzibar will provide one venue for the competition," Karia said at an annual general meeting of the TFF in the southern Tanzanian town of Iringa on Saturday.

"We will ask Caf to group all the four teams of Cecafa in the draw to create the competition between us."

Chan is among the minor tournaments that Caf demands its members to have hosted to qualify to host the Afcon finals.

Kenya was awarded and later stripped of the rights to host the 2018 Chan due to poor preparations.

For a country to qualify to host Chan or Afcon finals, it must have world-class stadiums and training venues.

Caf also demands that where the matches are played should also be near an airport, level four or five hospital and a four or five star hotel. Currently, the 60,000-seater-only Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam is approved by Caf in the East Africa region to host international matches.