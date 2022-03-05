Kenya names squad for 2021 Summer Deaflympics camp

Deaf Football Federation of Kenya (DFFK) have named a 35-woman squad to go into camp in preparation for the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

The global event will take place from May 1 to 15 this year.

The Kenya Women’s NNational Deaf football team booked a ticket to Brazil during the Africa Deaflympics Qualifiers held last year in Nairobi.

Kenya had been pooled alongside Ghana and Zanzibar but the pair never showed up, hence an automatic qualification to the host nation.

Other Kenyan teams that qualified for the Deaflympics are both men’s and women’s basketball teams. The 35 women football players, who are expected to enter camp on March 20, were selected during the second edition of the National Deaf Women Football Championships at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

The two-day event, which attracted eight teams from across the country came to an end on Friday.

St Angelas Girls Deaf Women Football team carried the day thanks to a 1-0 win over Kids Deaf Women Football team in the tough final.

Flamingo Deaf team edged out Kamanga Deaf by the same margin to emerge third.

Flamingo have the highest number of players called into the national team at eight.

They have been followed closely by Kamanga and Kids at six players each while St Angelas have five players.

Busia and Kuja Deaf Women teams all saw three of their players selected into the national team while Nyamira and Maizeland have contributed two players each.

FFK president Stephen Waweru said the team will be whittled down to 25 players for the main assignment in Brasil.

He said that they are in communication with the government over the team’s logistics and expenses in camp.

Their athletics counterpart, Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya, will hold their selection for the Deaflympics on Tuesday and Wednesday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. Telecommunication giants – Safaricom have pumped in Sh500, 000 into the trials.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Emmaculate Awino (St Angelas), Esther Wangui (Flamingo), Selina Alivika (Busia) and Pamella Maranga (Nyamira)

Defenders: Amina Sanda (St Angelas), Monica Lauzi (Kamanga), Lucy Kawera (Kids), Diana Joyce (Flamingo), Mary Njeri (Flamingo), Pauline Atieno (Kuja), Arigan Mating (St Angelas), Catherine Nabwire (Flamingo), Catherine Ngori (Kids) and Morline Juma (Kids)

Midfielders: Sharon Linda (Kamanga), Zaituni Abdi (Busia) Vincencia Akinyi (Kuja), Emily Adhiambo (Flamingo), Esther Musyoka( Kamanga), Dorothy Mark (Flamingo), Mary Nafula (Busia), Aisha Mohamed (Kids), Anine Orina (Maizeland), Lucy Musyoka (Kamanga), Lucy Musyoka (Kamanga) and Monica Agure (Maizeland)

Strikers: Emily Castine (Kuja), Josephine Kwamboka (Kamanga), Emmah Wawire (Kids), Ann Bake (Nyamira)Linda Adhiambo (Flamingo), Joyce Mala (Kamanga), Anne Lokol (St Angelas) and Selina Midong (St Angelas).