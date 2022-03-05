Kenya names squad for 2021 Summer Deaflympics camp

Athletes and women football players from Busia Deaf Sports Club after their training at Busia County Stadium on January 28, 2022.

  • The global event will take place from May 1 to 15 this year.
  • The Kenya Women’s NNational Deaf football team booked a ticket to Brazil during the Africa Deaflympics Qualifiers held last year in Nairobi.
  • Kenya had been pooled alongside Ghana and Zanzibar but the pair never showed up, hence an automatic qualification to the host nation.

Deaf Football Federation of Kenya (DFFK) have named a 35-woman squad to go into camp in preparation for the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

