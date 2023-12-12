Kenya's intersex activist Chris Kach wins global award

Kenya Police Bullets striker Chris Kach on Monday received her International Federation of Professional Footballers (Fifpro) Player Activism Award.

Fifpro, which has a membership of over 65,000 players across the globe, advocates for the rights and welfare of professional footballers worldwide.

Kach, who is a voice for intersex footballers, championing equality for all, received the coveted award at the Kenya Football Welfare (KEFWA) association head offices in Nairobi on Monday after she was announced as the winner during the General Assembly in South Africa a few weeks ago.

The former Thika Queens player, was awarded alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal FC) and Cedric Bakambu (Galatasaray FC), who emerged second and third respectively.

“It is such a huge honour to win this coveted award which came as a surprise after Kefwa nominated me. I appreciate Fifpro for recognising my efforts in championing the rights and welfare of intersex players,” said Kach.

“My focus now is on continuing the activism of intersex players and bringing a voice that will recognise their rights and efforts. There are many players who have been forced to go into hiding due to stigmatisation, and I hope that the award will be a motivation to them that speaking out is important,” added Kach.

In addition to the prestigious trophy, Kach got Sh1.5 million (USD10,000).

The 2023 Fifpro Merit Awards recognised seven outstanding players nominated by their respective unions.

These exceptional athletes, including Kach, were acknowledged for their remarkable contributions in categories such as activism, impact and voice.