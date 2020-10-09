Kenya 2-0 Zambia: Nyakeya doubles Stars' lead at Nyayo - Live

59' Mwape Tandi misses a free header. Heads the ball off target from a corner. Kenya make an immediate change with Timothy Otieno coming on for Erick Johanna. Abdallah Hassan also replaces Masud Juma for the Kenyans.

58' Napsa Stars striker Timothy Otieno is being readied to come on for Kenya.

No ball boys due to covid-19 restrictions.

55' Chongo goes into the referee's book for a foul on Lawrence Juma.

54' Zambia corner. Zambia start it short, Chongo's diving header is off target.

52' Zambia have come out strongly in this half. But Joash onyango and Brian Mandela have been outstanding for the Kenyans in central defence.

48' Fashion Sakala and Kelvin Kapumbu combine well but Sakala can't find the target.

47' Erick Johanna has his shot from a free-kick missing the target.

46' Zambia get us underway for the second half. Kenya 2-0 Zambia.

Flamboyant Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko checks in just before the second half kicks off.

Micho sends his subsistutes to warm up at the break. Big second half coming up for both teams.

Kenya's forward Cliff Nyakeya wheels away in celebration after scoring the second goal during their international friendly match ahgainst Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenya's forward Cliff Nyakeya celebrates after scoring the second goal during their international friendly match ahgainst Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

HT: 45+3: Kenya 2-0 Zambia.

42' Zambia go close again. Kenya 2-0 Zambia.

37'Kenya 2-0 Zambia: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!!! Cliff Nyakeya doubles the lead after a defence splitting pass from Muguna.

Kenya's forward Cliff Nyakeya celebrates after scoring the second goal during their international friendly match ahgainst Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

35' Ten minutes to the break. Kenya stil 1-0 up courtesy of Tandi's OG. The visitiors are enjoying msajority of the possesion but Stars seem happy to sit back and attack on the counter.

33' Nyakeya tracks back and disposses Benson Sakala, Stars begine their build up.

30' The Zambians come once more. Sikala is denied by Owino on the right flank as Kenya soak up pressure from the visitors.

20' Kenya 1-0 Zambia: GOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!!!! Mwape Tandi turns the ball into his own net. Cliff Nyakeya recieved a sumptous pass from Muguna, before his cross was turned into the net by tandi. Kenya lead at home.

Kenya's winger Cliff Nyakeya (left) watches as Zambia's Mwape Tandi turns the ball into his own net during their international friendly match at Nyayo Stadium on October 9, 2020. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group





Kenya's winger Cliff Nyakeya (left) celebrates with Masud Juma (centre) and Erick Johanna after Zambia's Mwape Tandi turned the ball into his own net during their international friendly match at Nyayo Stadium on October 9, 2020. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

17' Musonda goes close again! This time, the forward leaves David Owino for dead but his shot misses the target. Ian Otieno furious with his defence.

14' Musonda gets into a good position but his cut back is intercepted by Muguna.

11' Fashion Sikala goes close, but Ian Otieno makes a save.

7' Mwange goes down under a challenge from Mandela. But he is up and restarts play.

6' Eric Johanna sways in an inviting cross into the box but Masud Juma and Kenneth Muguna both miss it.

5' Kenya get the first corner of the match. Muguna ready for the delivery but the Zambians clear their lines.

1' Kick-off. Kenya 0-0 Zambia

Today's centre referee is Anthony Ogwayo. Oliver Odhiambo and Mercy Cherono will be the asistants while Samuel Kuria will serve and the foruth official. Veteran official Maxim Itur will be the match commissioner.

A moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of Covid-19 worldwide.

Both teams are out on the pitch. Ready for kick-off.

A Marabou stork also can't resist the urge to join the action at Nyayo Stadium. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Just a quarter an hour away from the kick off.

3:45pm: Even the birds are happy that action is back in the country and at the Nyayo National Stadium which was closed in 2017 for renovations.

3:40pm: Warm up over now....the teams retreat to the dressing room. Twenty minutes before kick-off.

Kenya's goalkeeper Ian Otieno saves a shot during the warm up before their friendly match against Zambia.

3:25pm: Just over half an hour before kick-off. Will Baraka Badi finally end the long search for a natural right-back for the Kenyans?

Kenya in white tops and red shorts today while the Zambians are in their traditional green colours.

How do the two teams line up?

Kenya Starting XI: Ian Otieno (GK), Baraka Badi, David Owino, Joash Onyango, Brian Mandela, Anthony Akumu, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Erick Johanna, Cliff Nyakeya, Masud Juma

Subs: Timothy Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Clarke Oduor, Timothy Otieno, Oscar Wamalwa, Abdallah Hassan, Francis Kahata, Elvis Rupia, Austin Otieno, Katana Mohamed, Johnstone Omurwa

Zambia XI: Sebastien Mwange (GK), Lubambo Musonda, Zacharia Chilongoshi, Tandi Mwape, Chongo Kabaso, Benson Sakala, Kelvin Kapumbu, Edward Chilufya, Kings Kangwa, Evans Kangwa, Fashion Sakala

Subs: Lameck Siame, Jackson Kakunja, Kondwani Gwenya, Luka Banda, Dominic Chanda, Leonard Mulenga, Zula Chanza, Collins Sikombe, Ramphani Lungu, Emmanuel Chabula, Kelvin Kampamba

The Zambia team sheet. Photo credit: Jeff Kinyanjui | Nation Media Group

The Zambians seek divine intervention before they feel the pitch at Nyayo National Stadium ahead of their match against Kenya. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Let's take a 'selfie'! Zambian stars feel the pitch at the Nyayo National Stadium before the warm up. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Health officials have now finished fumigating the benches at Nyayo Stadium before friendly match. Strict Covid-19 protocols here.

2:53: Down to business straight away. Stars coach Francis Kimanzi on the pitch.

Health officials fumigate the benches at Nyayo Stadium before friendly match between Kenya and Zambia. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi on the pitch at Nyayo before the pre-match warm up. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Harambee Stars players arrive at Nyayo National Stadium ahead of the match. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

2:46pm: The homeboys also arrive at the match venue.

2:30pm: The Zambians are here! The Zambian contingent arrives at Nyayo Stadium ahead of the 4pm kick-off.

Zambia national team players and officials arrive at Nyayo National stadium for friendly match with Kenya. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida wishes her male counterparts the very best in the match.

The Zambians are coached by Serbian Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic while Francis Kimanzi is in charge of Kenya.

The last time the two nations met at Nyayo National Stadium was in 2015, during the qualifiers for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with the Zambians winning the match 2-1.

The reverse fixture in Zambia ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams are using the match to prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers set for next month.

Zambia play Botswana while the Kenyans tackle Comoros in a two-leg affair.

The Zambia squad, which arrived in the country Thursday evening, less than 24 hours before the match, were tested for Covid-19 early Friday morning.

Earlier today, our opponents took the Covid-19 test, in line with the set out protocols.#Stronger pic.twitter.com/Z9j4DQq3Ix — Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) October 9, 2020

The match will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government has issued strict protocols to be adhered to before, during and after the match.

