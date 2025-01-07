Kenya hit Tanzania to inch closer to Mapinduzi Cup final

Harambee Stars boosted their chances of qualifying for the Mapinduzi Cup final with an impressive 2-0 win over Tanzania at Gombani Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday evening.

The win propelled Kenya to the top of the standings with four points, tied with Burkina Faso, who secured a 1-0 victory over Tanzania earlier in the tournament. Harambee Stars and Burkina Faso had previously played to a 1-1 draw in their opening match over the weekend. Stars have a superior goal difference.

Zanzibar, who began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Tanzania before suffering a 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso, sit third with three points. Tanzania remains winless at the bottom of the table.

Ulinzi Stars striker Boniface Muchiri continued his outstanding form, opening the scoring for Kenya in the 55th minute with a close-range strike. Right-back Daniel Sakar's delivery found Muchiri, whose initial header was blocked, but he capitalised on the rebound to fire Kenya ahead.

Kimanzi boosts squad with four key players for Mapinduzi Cup

Tusker FC’s top scorer, Ryan Ogam, doubled the lead 12 minutes later after another perfectly floated cross from Sakari.

Tanzania squandered a golden opportunity earlier in the match when Offen Chikola failed to beat Bandari FC goalkeeper Bryne Odhiambo.

Coach Francis Kimanzi’s squad was strengthened by the arrival of Austine Odhiambo, Sylvester Otino, Alphonce Omija, and Ronney Onyango. The quartet had stayed behind to represent Gor Mahia FC in an exhibition match against Uganda's Kitara FC during the Piny Luo Festival. Gor Mahia won 9-8 on penalties to mark the grand opening of Siaya County Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Muchiri expressed confidence in the team’s chances. “Our mission is to win the tournament,” he said, reflecting on his stellar performances in the last two games.

Harambee Stars will face hosts Zanzibar on Friday, while Tanzania takes on Burkina Faso the same day. The top two teams in the round-robin format will advance to the final scheduled for January 13.