Kenya fall to Mali, crash out of Deaf Games

Kenya men's deaf football team were bundled out of the ongoing Africa Deaflympics Ball Games after they lost to Mali 4-2 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi Wednesday.

This was Kenya's second loss after Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Senegal at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in group A. Kenya will now play in the classification matches.

Kenya's coach Ben Omukuba blamed the defeat on poor marking, inexperience and lack of concentration.

“We tried our best but poor marking and bad techniques made the difference. We had speed on attack, but missed many chances. The boys are young and have a bright future,” Omukuba said.

The West Africans dominated both the physical and technical facets of the game with their keeper Diamane Camara denying the home team on several occasions.

Mamadou Coulibally notched home a close range shot in the first minute to put the visitors in the lead.

Mali extended their lead in the 37th minute when striker Nousa Keita Dida headed home a cross from Coulibally as Kenya trailed 0-2 at the breather.

Kenyans piled immense pressure in the second half forcing two quick penalties converted by midfielder Bashir Yahye to level the scores.

The first penalty came in the 47th minute when Kennedy Kiptoo was brought down in the area. Yahye was fouled in the box in the 56th and made it 2-2 from the spot kick.

The two goals appeared to revitalise the home side as they continued to fight. But this was short lived.

The West Africans were back in the lead in the 71st minute when Seydou Cillouma tapped home from close range to make it 3-2.