Kenya fall to Mali, crash out of Deaf Games

  • The West Africans were back in the lead in the 71st minute when Seydou Cillouma tapped home from close range to make it 3-2.
  • Kiptoo hit the woodwork in the 50th minute after he had beaten the Malian keeper. Coulibally delivered his second goal in the 76th minute with a shot past Kenyan keeper Thor Mwai.

Kenya men's deaf football team were bundled out of the ongoing Africa Deaflympics Ball Games after they lost to Mali 4-2 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi Wednesday.

