Kenya coach Mulee names attacking line-up against Egypt

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee speaks to the press at Sfari park hotel, Nairobi on  March 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga will partner Masud Juma with Bandari winger Abdallah Hassan playing in one wing.

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named an attack-minded line-up ahead of their crunch 2021 Africa Cup of nations Group G qualifier against Egypt at Kasarani on Thursday.

