Kenya coach Mulee names attacking line-up against Egypt

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named an attack-minded line-up ahead of their crunch 2021 Africa Cup of nations Group G qualifier against Egypt at Kasarani on Thursday.

The match kicks off at 7pm behind closed doors.

Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga will partner Masud Juma with Bandari winger Abdallah Hassan playing in one wing.

Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna and Anthony Akumu will be in charge of the midfield.

Zesco United goalkeeper Ian Otieno will start between the sticks, with Wazito defender Johnstone Omurwa partnering Simba SC's Joash Onynago in central defence.

Harambee Stars starting lineup for their 2022 AFCON Qualifier against Egypt at the MISC Kasarani, 7 pm#Tunaweza pic.twitter.com/qdDOnhVaP1 — Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) March 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the other Group G match between Comoros and Togo ended 0-0 in Moroni, which means the hosts have qualified for a first ever Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya XI v Egypt:

Goalkeeper: Ian Otieno

Defenders: Joash Onyango, Johnstone Omurwa, Eric Ouma and Daniel Sakari

Midfielders: Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu and Abdallah Hassan

Strikers: Michael Olunga and Masud Juma

Substitutes: James Saruni (goalkeeper), Nahashon Alembi, Baraka Badi, Harun Mwale, Duke Abuya, Duncan Otieno, Cliff Nyakeya, Kevin Kimani, James Mazembe, Cliffton Miheso, Kevin Simiyu and Elvis Rupia

Here is how Egypt will line up against Harambee Stars: