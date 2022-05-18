Kenya all set for Fifa World Cup trophy tour

The Fifa World Cup trophy will land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 11am next Thursday, Coca-Cola Kenya has said.

The iconic trophy, the most sort after prize in world football, will be received by various government officials and the Coca-Cola team.

The trophy will be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi. He is the only person in Kenya who will be allowed to hoist the trophy.

The public will get a chance to pose for a photo with the trophy at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on May 27.

Coca-Cola is giving away 3,000 tickets to consumers participating in the Fifa World Cup Buy and Win promotion where they will get a VIP viewing experience of the trophy in Nairobi.

To get a chance to get up close and personal with the trophy, all what a person needs to do is purchase a 1.25-litre or 2-litre Coke, Sprite or Fanta at the entrance of KICC on the day.

“We are encouraging our consumers to take part in the ongoing promotion. They could also get a chance to win a fully paid trip to Qatar to watch two World Cup matches live,” said Miriam Limo, Frontline Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola Kenya.

She added: “We have prepared an unforgettable experience on that day, and we urge everyone to prepare to experience the magic of the Fifa World Cup trophy.”

Coca-Cola will host a concert headlined by Sol Generation during the trophy public viewing.