Kenfoca boss Matano calls for resumption of football

Tusker coach Robert Matano

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano watches his team from the touchline during their BetKing Premier League match against Nairobi City Stars at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on March 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Football Kenya Federation intend to complete the vaccination of all teams competing in the topflight league by Tuesday
  • The Nick Mwendwa-led federation has also requested the government to allow their league to resume from April 24, so as to improve the preparation of both Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets for the upcoming key assignments
  • Meanwhile, Kenfoca has launched a funeral insurance cover for its members, in a move aimed at easing the financial burden that always arises, when one of their own dies

Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kenfoca) chairman Robert Matano has urged the government to allow football to resume in the country, since most players and officials have received the Covid-19 vaccination jab.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.