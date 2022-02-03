Kefwa urge CAF to reinstate Harambee Starlets in Awcon qualifiers

Harambee Starlets

Harambee Starlets players after their training session at Kasarani on February 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya was due to face Uganda in the second round with first leg set for February 13 in Kampala and the second leg on February 17 in Nairobi
  • However, last week CAF withdrew Kenya from the qualifiers and confirmed Uganda's qualification to Awcon after former FKF CEO Barry Otieno wrote to the continental body confirming Kenya's withdrawal
  • In a statement, Kefwa stated that alongside Fifpro, the global players union, they wouldn't like to see Kenya miss out on an opportunity to qualify for the 2023 World Cup

Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) has written to Confederation of African Football (CAF) requesting them to reinstate Harambee Starlets in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) second round qualifiers.

