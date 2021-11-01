KEFOFA wants gov't to implement FKF audit report

The Kenya Football Fans Federation (KEFOFA) has implored Sports Secretary Amina Mohamed to fully implement the findings of an ongoing audit exercise against Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Mohamed is on Tuesday expected to receive the findings of an audit she ordered the Sports Registrar to undertake on the federation's records and bank accounts. The audit comes amid a poor show by Harambee Stars in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, and allegations of financial impropriety.

KEFOFA Chief Executive Shem Okottah, in an interview with Nation Sport, stressed that the audit is necessary for football officials to have the confidence of the fans and other stakeholders including the corporate world.

"The audit (by the government) has been conducted on all sports federations, not just FKF. We support it as fans and believe this is the right step towards enabling our players to be motivated to deliver while on national team duty," said Okottah.

He also urged Mohammed to engage the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in a bid to avoid a looming ban slapped on Nyayo Stadium and the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, from hosting international matches.

A recent communique by Caf revealed the two venues lack basic amenities required to stage international matches including floodlights, media tribune, and dressing rooms.

"We thank the Ministry of Sports for doing an exemplary job including hosting the World Rally Championship (WRC) and Absa Kip Keino Classic. Fans have missed football because the Covid-19 protocols kept them away from stadiums. We appeal to the government to talk to Caf and Fifa to act on the decision to provisionally ban our two stadiums."

KEFOFA is a registered entity known to represent fans' interest at local and international forums and is remembered for ferrying 100 supporters to cheer on Harambee Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.