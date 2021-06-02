Keep off Wembley, London Mayor warns Scotland fans

London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Tuesday, Britain recorded over 3,000 coronavirus cases for the seventh straight day, putting in doubt plans by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to completely lift restrictions.
  • The match on June 18 is traditionally a high-octane encounter both on and off the pitch -- England beat the Scots 2-0 when they hosted Euro 96 at Wembley in a group match.

London, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.