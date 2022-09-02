KDF’s Ulinzi Starlets run over Thika Queens in friendly tie

Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) military side Ulinzi Starlets beat Thika Queens 2-0 in a friendly match at Thika Stadium in Kiambu County on Friday.

The two teams were playing in their first pre-season build-up match ahead of the 2022/23 league that is scheduled to kick off on September 24.

Linda Auma opened the scoring for the soldiers in the 36th minute.

Striker Lanoline Aoko doubled the KDF side’s lead in the 79th minute for a comfortable win in the end.

Speaking after the game, Thika Queens chairman Fredrick Chege said that some of his key players had not reported back for training thus the tame loss as far as he was concerned.

He said he was hopeful that the players will get back in time to catch up with the team’s programme.

Good game

“That was a good game today even though I only had 13 players today (Friday)," said Chege.

"I have two foreign players from Tanzania in my team who have not started training with their mates,” added Chege.

Ulinzi coach Joseph Mwanzia said that despite the win there was still a lot of work to be done to the team.

“It was a good match and it has reflected all that we did in the pre-season camp. There are mistakes that we have made and we are coming back to correct them. We have three weeks left before the official start of the league” said Mwanzia.