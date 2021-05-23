KCB thump Bandari to go top of the FKF-PL

KCB on Sunday thumped Bandari 3-0 to dislodge Tusker from the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table.

Hillary Simiyu, Harun Thomas and substitute Derrick Otanga were the bankers' scorers in the entertaining clash staged at Utalii grounds in Nairobi.

Tusker, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Wazito at the same venue on Friday, dropped to second on the log with 35 points, one behind the bankers, while Bandari remain fifth on 27 points.

Bandari defender Brian Odera intercepted David Simiyu's dangerous cross in the fifth minute for a fruitless corner-kick to the bankers.

Moments later, Bandari defenders had plenty of work to do as Regan Otieno and Vincent Wasambo threatened with two successive attempts in the eight minute, before Abdallah Hassan's dangerous cross went begging at the other end.

Simiyu gave KCB a deserved lead in the 15th minute when he tapped in Otieno's cross from the left.

The hosts continued to dictate the match and in the 22nd minute, Henry Onyango wasted a glorious opportunity to double the bankers' lead when he curved over the crossbar.

Thomas stretched KCB lead two minutes later when he collected a lose ball inside the box from David Ambulu's free-kick.

With Bandari trailing 2-0 at the half hour mark, coach Cassa Mbugo sought to improve their fortunes by introducing Umaru Kasumba for Odera.

The Dockers' first shot on target arrived in the 37th minute from William Wadri's free-kick, which did not trouble KCB's goalkeeper Joseph Ochuka.

KCB were forced to make a change in the 56th minute after Wasambo picked an injury and Samuel Mwangi taking his place.

Bandari made a double change six minutes later, Guelord Mwamba and Darius Mnyambo replacing Danson Namasaka and Benjamin Murimi respectively.