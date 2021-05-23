KCB thump Bandari to go top of the FKF-PL

KCB FC's Vincent Wasambo Vincent (left) celebates his goal with Curtis Wekesa (right) and Harun Thomas during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at Utalii grounds on May 23, 2021


 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bandari made a double change six minutes later, Guelord Mwamba and Darius Mnyambo replacing Danson Namasaka and Benjamin Murimi respectively.
  • Kasumba attempted to reduce the deficit in the 72nd minute with a clever shot to the far right of the goalpost, but it was cleared for a fruitless corner-kick. Otanga sealed KCB's win in the 83rd minute. 

KCB on Sunday thumped Bandari 3-0 to dislodge Tusker from the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Leicester blow Champions League chance as Kane signs off with Golden Boot

  2. KCB thump Bandari to go top of the FKF-PL

  3. Chelsea secure Champions League spot despite Villa defeat

  4. Mane's brace fires Liverpool into Champions League

  5. Mathare United rally to hold Nzoia in four-goal thriller

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.