KCB miss chance to go two points clear after Gor draw

KCB Sunday moved level with Tusker at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) on 58 points after battling to a barren draw with defending champions Gor Mahia at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

Earlier at the same venue, Posta Rangers and troubled Western Stima registered the same result, while at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Banadari FC rallied from behind to beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1.

Nzoia Sugar saw off Wazito by the same scoreline at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma. The heavyweight clash between KCB and Gor was few of scoring opportunities as both sides opted to play cautiously.

Derrick Otanga, who is KCB's top scorer with 13 goals, was ulucky on 31 minutes as his chip, which beat Gor’s goalkeeper Samuel Njau, hit the post.

With three matches to the end of the season, Tusker are ranked top thanks to their superior goal difference.

"I think it (the barren draw with Gor) is not a bad result. We are level with Tusker on points and what we should do now is remain focused in the three remaining matches," said KCB's coach Zedekiah Otieno.

Gor's new coach Mark Harrison said: "It was a fair play by my team considering the circumstances. KCB dominated in the first half but we finished the second half well. I am happy we kept back-to-back clean sheets."

The Briton had guided Gor to a 1-0 win over Homeboyz on August 4.

For Stima, their barren draw with Posta was not enough to relieve them off some relegation pressures, as the Kisumu-based side remain 16th on 22 points.

They were lucky to pick a point from the match as Posta’s midfielder Francis Nambute hit the crossbar on 87 minutes after rounding their goalkeeper Stephen Otieno. The mailmen are 12th on 40 points.

Nzoia’s victory over Wazito meant that the millers made a bright return at their fortress – Sudi Stadium.

It was the first match to be staged at the venue since June 18, when the government banned sports activities in Nyanza and Western regions due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Hillary Simiyu netted Nzoia’s two goals in the first half, before Kevin Kimani pulled one back for Wazito after the break from the spot.

Nzoia’s defender Moses Mwale was adjudged to have handled the ball in his area leading to the penalty.

The goal was a reprieve to Kimani as he had missed another penalty on 30 minutes after Mwale fouled Elly Asieche inside the box. Wazito remain ninth on 42 points, while 14th placed Nzoia increased their points tally to 29.

At Bukhungu, Homeboyz took the lead in the 18th minute through David Odhaimbo’s stunning free-kick, but Johanna Mwita and Umar Kasumba struck on 47 and 82 minutes to help Bandari claim the victory.

The hard-fought win propelled Bandari from seventh to fourth on 46 points, while Homeboyz drop to eighth on 43 points.

