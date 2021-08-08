KCB miss chance to go two points clear after Gor draw

David Simiyu (right) of KCB vies for the ball with Frank Odhiambo of Gor Mahia during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League  match at Thika stadium on August 8, 2021

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • At Bukhungu, Homeboyz took the lead in the 18th minute through David Odhaimbo’s stunning free-kick, but Johanna Mwita and Umar Kasumba struck on 47 and 82 minutes to help Bandari claim the victory. 
  • The hard-fought win propelled Bandari from seventh to fourth on 46 points, while Homeboyz drop to eighth on 43 points. 

KCB Sunday moved level with Tusker at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) on 58 points after battling to a barren draw with defending champions Gor Mahia at Thika Stadium in Kiambu. 

