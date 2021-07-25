KCB maul Sharks to close in on Tusker

KCB's kept alive their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title hopes with a 3-0 thrashing of Kariobangi Sharks at Thika Stadium on Sunday.

Samuel Mwangi, Baraka Badi and Michael Oduor scored a goal apiece to hand KCB their 16th victory of the season, which saw them cut Tusker's lead to just one point. Tusker, who were not in action this weekend, remain top with 55 points.

"It's a wonderful performance. As a coach you cannot ask anything more from the players. Everybody gave his best and I am so happy because we have won 3-0 against Kariobangi Sharks which was on a very good run. It is hardwork from the players and I give them all my congragulations," said KCB's coach Zedekiah Otieno.

Sharks coach William Muluya, whose side won the first leg by the same margin, conceded deafeat.

"KCB played well, they deserve the victory. We made changes but immediately conceded a penalty and I think that is when we lost it," said Muluya.

Mwangi put KCB ahead on six minutes of the evenly contested first half, after Oduor set him up from close range.

It was the only open chance that the bankers created in the first half where their defense and goalkeeper Joseph Okoth did well in guarding their lead.

Okoth, who has manged 11 cleansheets so far in the league same as leader James Saruni of Ulinzi Stars, left his line in the 20th minute to clear the ball before an onrushing goal poacher Erick Kapaito could connect.

Seven minutes later, league top scorer Kapaito set up Shaphan Oyugi but the latter's shot was well handled by Okoth.

KCB piled pressure on Sharks in the dying minutes of the first half, goalkeeper Brian Olango making a fingertip save from a corner-kick delivery.

Coach Muluya made four changes at the restart - Thomas Teka, Daniel Sakari, James Mazembe and Julius Masaba - coming in for Peter Lwasa, Geoffrey Onyango, Robert Onyango and Ibrahim Ochieng respectively.

Before this clash, Sharks had not in their last five league matches, winning four and drawing one.

But it is KCB who extended their lead in the 50th minute through Badi's penalty after Henry Onyango was fouled inside the box.

Oduor put the match beyond Sharks reach in the 58th minute with a simple finish from inside the box.

Coach Otieno then introduced Micahel Mutinda and Victor Ochami for Onyango and Curtis Wekesa respectively.