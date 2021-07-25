KCB maul Sharks to close in on Tusker

KCB defender Baraka Badi celebrates with teammates

KCB defender Baraka Badi celebrates with teammates after scoring against Kariobangi Sharks during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium on July 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Samuel Mwangi, Baraka Badi and Michael Oduor scored a goal apiece to hand KCB their 16th victory of the season
  • Sharks coach William Muluya, whose side won the first leg by the same margin, conceded deafeat
  • Oduor put the match beyond Sharks reach in the 58th minute with a simple finish from inside the box

KCB's kept alive their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title hopes with a 3-0 thrashing of Kariobangi Sharks at Thika Stadium on Sunday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.