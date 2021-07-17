KCB keep title hopes alive with Wazito draw

David Owino struck from the spot with four minutes to go to earn KCB a crucial point after settling for a 1-1 draw with Wazito in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Saturday.

KCB were awarded a penalty on 86 minutes after midfielder Fidel Origa handled the ball inside the area and the Kenyan international defender made no mistake from 12 yards to cancel out Michael Owino's first half opener for Wazito.

KCB now have amassed 48 points, six adrift leaders Tusker, although the bankers have a game in hand.

"The game was okay, we did not play well in the first half but the boys recollected themselves well towards the end of the game and created some scoring opportunities. I think we were winning it but all in all, I am satisfied with a draw," said KCB's coach Zedekiah Otieno, who also bemoaned poor officiating in the match.

His Wazito counterpart Francis Kimanzi said: "We were a little bit unlucky, I think they were awarded a very cheap penalty. All in all from the match we played Wednesday (lost 2-1 to Ulinzi Stars) we had less time to rest but we gave everything today and honestly we deserved a point. I like the spirit because what I saw in Nakuru is what I saw here. They gave everything in the first half and that is what I would like to see."

The handful supporters at the venue had to contend with a balanced first half exchange, with very few scoring opportunities.

Wazito capitalised on their first real chance of the match on 33 minutes, striker Michael Owino beating the offside trap to head past Gabriel Andika at KCB's goal. Rooney Onyango was the architect of the goal, as he picked unmarked Michael Owino inside their opponent's box with a long range cross from the right.

Coach Otieno had opted to rest his first choice goalkeeper Joseph Okoth for Andika in this clash. Wazito had plenty of work to do in guarding their lead before the break as KCB stepped up in search for the equaliser, David Owino's delivery from the left being cleared by Wazito.

With KCB still struggling to create open scoring chances, coach Otieno made a double change seven minutes after the hour mark, Henry Onyango and Victor Ochami coming in for Derrick Otanga and skipper Simon Munala respectively.

On the other hand, Kimanzi introduced David Odhiambo and Eric Otieno for Michael Owino and Wyvonne Isuza respectively.

David Owino made no mistake, sending goalkeeper Odhiambo the wrong side four minutes to time from the spot after Origa handled the ball in his area.