KCB keep title hopes alive with Wazito draw

Michael Owino

Wazito striker Michael Owino (left) is congratulated by teammate Fidel Origa after scoring the opening goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against KCB at Thika Sub County Stadium on July 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

  • KCB were awarded a penalty on 86 minutes after midfielder Fidel Origa handled the ball inside the area.
  • The Kenyan international defender made no mistake from 12 yards to cancel out Michael Owino's first half opener for Wazito.

David Owino struck from the spot with four minutes to go to earn KCB a crucial point after settling for a 1-1 draw with Wazito in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Saturday.

