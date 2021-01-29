KCB keen to keep top spot as Gor go hunting in Mombasa

As the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) enters its 10th round this weekend, leaders KCB find themselves in a tricky situation.

KCB top the standings on 21 points, just one above second placed Tusker and visit eighth placed Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Saturday.

The match will offer Zedekiah Otieno and his charges the chance to open their lead at the top as they continue with their charge towards a first ever FKF-PL title.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season, with KCB's blistering form seeing the bankers assume the league's leadership for the last six rounds while Ulinzi, whose season was delayed due to their wrangles with FKF over the FKF-StarTimes broadcast deal, have only two wins and a season high six draws in nine matches.

Defensive record

Ulinzi have the best defensive record thus far this season, only conceding three in outings while KCB have equally been impressive at the back - letting in only four goals in eight outings.

Both teams come into this clash on the back of wins in their last assignments, with KCB having beaten Western Stima 3-1 at Afraha Stadium to register their seventh win of the season, while Ulinzi edged out Mathare United 2-1 at the same venue on Wednesday.

The win was the soldiers’ second this season, in which they have registered a whopping six draws and lost once.

“KCB is not an easy team because they are top of the table and have lost just once. But we hope to continue with our win. If our defenders will play like they have been doing before, then the only thing that will be remaining is to score the goals and win the match,” Ulinzi’s coach Benjamin Nyangweso said.

Should KCB stumble, and the on-form Tusker see off Mathare United on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani (MISC) in Nairobi, the brewers will storm the league’s summit on 23 points.

“There are no easy matches in the league. We have done everything required, so we just hope to succeed,” said Tusker’s coach Robert Matano ahead of their clash with the “Slum Boys”, who are second bottom on the table with four points.

Mathare, whose only victory so far was a 2-0 win over Zoo FC on January 18, have four matches in hand.

Thirteen-time Kenyan champions AFC Leopards, who are fourth on 15 points with two matches in hand, welcome Posta Rangers at Kasarani Annex on Saturday.

Posta, who sit 11th with 10 points this term, have drawn seven matches and lost once in nine matches.

"It will be a tough challenge because they have a good coach (Sammy Omollo) and they have conceded less number of goals. Their defence has done a good job,” said Ingwe’s coach Anthony Kimani.

Champions Gor Mahia and Bandari will battle it out at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday for a chance to ascend in the table. Bandari, who have played nine matches, are sixth with 13 points while Gor, with two games in hand, are seventh with 12 points.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm EAT unless stated)

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars v Kariobangi Sharks (MISC, 1.30pm)

Ulinzi Stars v KCB (Afraha Stadium)

Vihiga United v Sofapaka (Mumias Sports Complex)

AFC Leopards v Posta Rangers (Kasarani Annex)

Sunday

Nzoia Sugar v Zoo Kericho (Sudi Stadium)

Bandari v Gor Mahia (Mbaraki Sports Club)

Tusker v Mathare United (MISC)