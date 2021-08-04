KCB hit Stima to return top of the league

Derrick Otanga.

KCB forward Derrick Otanga (right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their FKF Premier League match against Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At Ruaraka grounds, 2009 champions Sofapaka put to an end a string of poor results after edging out Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal.
  • Roy Okal tapped in Lawrence Juma’s free kick in the 48th minute as Sofapaka displaced Posta Rangers in 12th place on 33 points, while Nzoia Sugar remain 14th on 26 points.

KCB returned to the summit of the Football Kenya Premier League, while Mathare United moved from the bottom position for the first time this season in Wednesday's league matches.

