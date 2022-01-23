KCB go second as Police, Ulinzi draw again

Derrick Otanga

KCB's Derrick Otanga celebrates his goal against Posta Rangers during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on January 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo  &  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • At Kasarani Annex,  KCB moved to second following their win over a resilient Posta Rangers. Derick Otanga scored the winner, his eighth goal of the season after Henry Onyango's lead was cancelled out by former Tusker forward Timothy Otieno.
  • Both Otanga and Otieno also scored in the 1-1 draw last week. The bankers have amassed 29  points from 16 matches and are just three points below leaders Kakamega Homeboyz, who play Nairobi City Stars on Monday.

Visitors Kenya Police came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Ulinzi Stars in the Disciplined forces Derby at the Nakuru Show Ground on Sunday.

