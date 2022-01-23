KCB go second as Police, Ulinzi draw again

Visitors Kenya Police came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Ulinzi Stars in the Disciplined forces Derby at the Nakuru Show Ground on Sunday.

In another Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Thika Municipal Stadium, former champions Gor Mahia lost further ground on the title race.

K'Ogalo came from a goal down to hold Bidco United 1-1, the same result both teams played out last week.

At Moi International Sports Center Annex, Kariobangi Sharks moved to third on the log after thumping Sofapaka 3-0.

At the same venue, KCB got back to winning ways by edging Posta Rangers 2-1 in a late kick off.

Newbies FC Talanta came from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw against cane cutters Nzoia Sugar at Ruaraka Grounds.

Elsewhere, Mathare United, under the tutelage of acting coach Francis Xavier, suffered a second consecutive defeat to AFC Leopards losing 2-1 at Nyayo National Stadium.

This was their 11th defeat of the season and it came two days after the exit of gaffer Ezekiel Akwana.

Ulinzi inspired

In Nakuru, after a barren first half, Stephen Ocholla coached Ulinzi Stars went ahead in the 57th minute when John Kago soared high to head home Harun Mwale's corner kick.

Inspired by this goal, the soldiers opened more fire on their opponents' defence and in the 75th minute, Mark Bikokwa fastened on a rolling ball and looped over the head of the advancing goalkeeper Reuben Juma.

Kenya Police's Lesley Otieno (left) tries to dribble past Ulinzi Stars' John Kago (centre) as Kenya Police's Erick Juma (right) looks on during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showgrounds on January 23, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

However, the Policemen, under coach John Bobby Ogolla, camped in the Ulinzi Stars defence in the last five minutes piling on the pressure and second-half substitute John John Njoroge beat James Saruni with a fierce shot to reduec the deficit.

A minute before centre referee Davies Omweno ended the match, Njoroge scored his brace with another fierce drive past goalkeeper Saruni to ensure his side collect a point from this tie that was dubbed the forces derby.

The draw saw Ulinzi Stars remain winless in the past four matches, while the law enforcers remain unbeaten in the past seven matches.

Ulinzi Stars coach Stephen Ocholla blamed poor marking by the defence in the closing stages of the match for the draw.

"This was our match but terrible marking towards the tail end of the match cost us victory. It is the team's responsibility to defend the goals and the goalkeeper, but today in the last five minutes we made poor decisions and we were punished for that," said Ochola.

Coach Ogolla was satisfied with the match outcome and said Ulinzi were lucky to pick a point from them.

"It was a good comeback for the team and I thank the playing unit for scoring two goals in the dying moments of the game. We hit the upright twice and I think this is one game we should have won without breaking too much sweat," said Ogolla.

Bidco United took the lead in the 39th minute in Thika through veteran forward Stephen Waruru's spotkick.

However, the lead was short-lived as Samuel Onyango replied for K'Ogalo five minutes later also through a penalty kick in an evenly contested game.

At Kasarani Annex, KCB moved to second following their win over a resilient Posta Rangers. Derick Otanga scored the winner, his eighth goal of the season after Henry Onyango's lead was cancelled out by former Tusker forward Timothy Otieno.

Both Otanga and Otieno also scored in the 1-1 draw last week. The bankers have amassed 29 points from 16 matches and are just three points below leaders Kakamega Homeboyz, who play Nairobi City Stars on Monday.

Kariobangi Sharks thumped Sofapaka 3-0 to move to 28 points from 16 rounds and are now third on the log.

Striker Felix Oluoch scored his ninth goal of the season to go level with leading goal scorer Kenya Police winger Cliftone Miheso.Other goals for Sharks were netted by Boniface Onyango and Fortune Omotto in a game attended by former FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

Nigerian import Fansami Ojo scored the winner for AFC Leopards in the 60th minute at Nyayo National Stadium.

This was after Eugene Wethuli had given the hosts the lead in the seventh minute, but Eugene Mukangula drew the 13 time champions level with a thunderbolt strike in the 45th minute.