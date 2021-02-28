KCB fall prey to Karobangi Sharks

Hosts KCB Sunday again missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Tussker as they went down 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Coming into this match, the second placed KCB had hoped to cut Tusker's lead to just three points, but Erick Kapaito, Bonface Onyango and James Mazembe's strikes left them licking their wounds.

The match was the third in a row where the bankers have failed to collect maximum points, and as a result, they remain second with 26 points, six behind Tusker. Sharks moved to fifth on the log with 24 points.

Danger man Kapaito gave Sharks the lead in the second minute with a cool finish after Mazembe found him with a delirious pass. It was Kapaito's 14th strike from 13 matches.

With the early goal complicating matters for KCB in their title charge this season, they sought an immediate response, but Victor Omondi's powerful drive from the edge of the box missed the target.

The bankers would have conceded a second goal in the 17th minute, but goalkeeper Joseph Ochuka made a brilliant save to deny Julius Masaba who hit a ferrocious shot.

Sharks went 2-0 up in the 25th minute courtesy of Onyango's stunning strike. The visitors won a free-kick at the edge of the hosts box on the right, Patilah Omoto setting up Onyango for the goal with a shot pass.

KCB had a chance to reduce the deficit four minutes later, but Omondi's powerful drive from a free-kick, a few yards from the danger zone was blocked by the visitors wall.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno sought to improve things on his side in the second half introducing Simon Munala and Derick Otanga for Samuel Mwangi and Reagan Otieno at the restart.

KCB had a chance in the 49th minute, but Omondi's header inside the box lacked strength behind it to trouble Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Obiero.

Sharks coach William Muluya made his first change of the match four minutes later, Eric Juma being rested for Daglas Mokaya.