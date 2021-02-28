KCB fall prey to Karobangi Sharks

Kariobangi Sharks' James Mazembe (centre) celebrates his goal against KCB with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani on February 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sharks coach William Muluya made his first change of the match four minutes later, Eric Juma being rested for Daglas Mokaya.
  • Mazembe used well his superb dribbling skills and pace to place the match beyond the bankers reach with a beautiful strike in the 67th minute. Otanga had a chance pull one back for the hosts in the 72nd minute, but his shot from outside the box blew over the bar.

Hosts KCB Sunday again missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Tussker as they went down 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

