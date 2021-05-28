KCB eye Sofapaka scalp to stretch lead

KCB can maintain their lead in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) if they beat Sofapaka this weekend.

Four matches are lined up this weekend, before the league paves way for FKF Betway Cup whose winner will take part in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

From 17 matches played thus far, KCB and Leopards are joint top on 36 points. With KCB's only advantage over Leopards being two goals, the bankers will have to put their best foot forward against a wounded Sofapaka on Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds.

Ingwe will host a stubborn Bidco United at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

KCB’s stand-in captain Joseph Okoth said they are keen on building on their 3-0 win over Bandari last Sunday, as they chase for their maiden league title.

The bankers will also be looking to end Sofapaka’s dominance over them. In their last 10 meetings, ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ have won five, two going in KCB’s favour with the other three ending in stalemates.

“It will be a difficult game, considering that Sofapaka are really looking for a win. We will approach it just like the previous ones. It is important for us to win so that we go for the break without much pressure,” said Okoth who is third in the Golden Glove race with seven clean sheets.

Ulinzi’s James Saruni leads with nine.

Sofapaka, who have lost to Gor Mahia and Nairobi City Stars in their last two matches, are 12th on the log with 19 points. They will miss the services of striker Timothy Otieno due to a knee injury and goalkeeper Aigba Moubarak who is suspended.

But Sofapaka’s coach Ken Odhiambo says they have capable replacements, and are going for a win in the match.

“A win is our priority in this fixture to bring to an end our poor form. The team has depth and quality to compete. We have got 15 matches to go, so I believe we shall find our way up the log,” said Odhiambo.

Leopards will be banking on talisman Elvis Rupia to complete a double over newbies Bidco United. In their first leg encounter, 'Ingwe' won 2-0. Rupia finally ended his four-match goal drought in their 1-0 win over Mathare United on Thursday.

“As a striker, he needs to score. Even if he plays well during the match and doesn't score, it's like nothing so I am very happy for him,” said Leopards coach Patrick Aussems after their last game.

Bidco, ranked 11th on 19 points, are without a win in their last three matches.

Tusker will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways and remain in the title race with a win over relegation candidates Vihiga United on Sunday at Mumias Sports Complex.

Since the resumption of the league on May 14, the Brewers are yet to win a match. They sit third on the log with 35 points.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kariobangi Sharks v Nairobi City Stars Utalii Grounds 3pm

KCB v Sofapaka Ruaraka Grounds 3pm

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Bidco United Ruaraka Grounds 3pm