KCB eye Sofapaka scalp to stretch lead

KCB FC's Vincent Wasambo Vincent (left) celebates his goal with Curtis Wekesa (right) and Harun Thomas during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at Utalii grounds on May 23, 2021


 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Four matches are lined up this weekend, before the league paves way for FKF Betway Cup whose winner will take part in next season's Caf Confederation Cup
  • With KCB's only advantage over Leopards being two goals, the bankers will have to put their best foot forward against a wounded Sofapaka on Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds
  • Leopards will be banking on talisman Elvis Rupia to complete a double over newbies Bidco United

KCB can maintain their lead in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) if they beat Sofapaka this weekend.

