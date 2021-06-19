KCB compound Mathare United's relegation woes

KCB extended their lead at the summit of Football Kenya Federation Premier League with a 1-0 win over Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

Derrick Otanga's 57th minute penalty was the difference between these two sides in the closely contested match.

Following the win, KCB move top on 42 points from 20 matches while Mathare United remain bottom with eight points from 19 matches.

Mathare United midifelder Khalid Jumaan (left) vies with KCB forward Victor Omondi during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 19, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

KCB are now four points ahead of second-placed Tusker, who play Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday at Utalii grounds.

The loss piles more pressure on coach Frank Ouna who is still searching for his first win since taking over from Salim Ali last month.

Mathare United were the better side in the first half raiding KCB defence on various occasions in search for an early goal.

Forward Eugene Wethuli's powerful shot hit the bar just five minutes into the match.

Wethuli picked a ball from the midfield after receing pass from Lennox Ogutu, but the striker's long range shot rattled the bar with KCB custodian Joseph Okoth well beaten.

With KCB still struggling to find their footing in the match, Tyson Otieno dribbled on the right flank and curved a powerful shot which went inches wide at the quarter hour mark.

The bankers first chance came on 17 minutes, midfielder Vincent Wasambo combining well with Victor Omondi to find a speeding Otanga whose cross was almost headed in by Ogutu for an own goal.

A charged Mathare United side didn't relent as they dictated proceedings in the midfield but a commanding KCB defence thwarted their efforts.

Khalid Jumaan and Klinsman Omulanga both went close but KCB cleared their lines.

Tyson Otieno then found Omulanga in a crowded box, the later unleashed a low shot that forced Okoth into a fingertip save 10 minutes to the break.

Jumaan then received the first booking of the game on 40 minutes for a cynical foul on KCB defender Rama Mwenda.

Otanga then converted from the spot to give the bankers the lead in the 57th minute after Kenyan international Baraka Badi went tumbling down inside the box after a challenge from Ogutu.

The goal forced Ouna to make a change withdrawing Omulanga for John Mwangi as they fought for an equaliser.

Coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno followed suit with David Simiyu and Curtis Wekesa coming on for Otanga and Michael Oduor respectively.