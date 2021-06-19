KCB compound Mathare United's relegation woes

Derrick Otanga.

KCB forward Derrick Otanga (right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their FKF Premier League match against Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Derrick Otanga's 57th minute penalty was the difference between these two sides in the closely contested match
  • Following the win, KCB move top on 42 points from 20 matches while Mathare United remain bottom with eight points from 19 matches

KCB extended their lead at the summit of Football Kenya Federation Premier League with a 1-0 win over Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday. 

