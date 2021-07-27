KCB coach ' Zico' says Tusker favourites to win title

Despite being just a point behind Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Tusker, KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno is downplaying his side's title chances, saying it is for the brewers to lose.

At the same time, Mathare United’s coach Frank Ouna is confident that the 2008 champions will survive the axe, despite remaining rock-bottom of the 17-team league.

Tusker, who have previously lifted the title 11 times, are at the helm of the log on 55 points from 26 matches, while KCB, who are chasing their maiden league crown, are second with 54 points from the same number of matches.

Both teams have six matches before the curtains fall on the competition. KCB kept their title hopes alive by thumping high-flying Kariobangi Sharks 3-0 on Sunday at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

With Sharks coming into the clash having not lost in their last five matches – winning in three in a row and drawing in two- they were expected to give KCB a run for their money, but instead the bankers put them to the sword for their 16th victory of the season.

Going by the battle for the 2021/22 Caf Champions League slot, which KCB lost to Tusker on June 30, coach Otieno said the leaders have the advantage over them.

“You can remember on June 30 when FKF were supposed to name the Caf Champions League representative, we had an advantage of two matches, but we drew against Kakamega Homeboyz and even though we beat Nzoia Sugar thereafter, Tusker beat Ulinzi Stars to clinch the slot," said Otieno.

"So you see it is out of our hands, unless if we still had a match against Tusker which is not the case. We now pray and continue to work very hard so that we win each match going forward.”

The two title hopefuls both have tough run-ins as the season heads to its conclusion.

KCB will clash with Posta Rangers, Western Stima, defending champions Gor Mahia, Vihiga United, AFC Leopards and Nairobi City Stars.

On the other hand, Tusker face with Nairobi City Stars, Bandari, Sofapaka, Kakamega Homeboyz, Nzoia Sugar and Bidco United.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards' chances of clinching the title are as good as over following a string of poor performances lately.

Following their 1-0 loss to Ulinzi Stars on Monday at Nakuru's Agricultural Society of Kenya, Gor, who have now failed to win in seven straight matches, dropped to seventh on 40 points.

Leopards, who are also winless in their last three matches, are third on 44 points. This scenario makes Saturday’s ‘Mashemeji’ Derby a less glamourous affair.

At the bottom of the table, coach Ouna said he is under no pressure, exhuding confidence that they will collect enough points from the six remaining matches to escape relegation.

Vihiga’s 2-0 victory over Stima - their fourth win of the season- saw them increase their points tally to 20 from 27 matches

Stima, who have played the same number of matches, are 15th on 21 points.