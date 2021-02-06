KCB close in on Tusker with Vihiga win

KCB Saturday piled more pressure on league leaders Tusker at the helm of BetKing Premier League with a 1-0 win over Vihiga United at Utalli grounds.

Second half substitute Samuel Mwangi scored the lone goal in the 82nd minute just two minutes after coming on to reduce Tusker’s lead at the top to only one point.

The Brewers still lead the standings on 26 points from 11 matches after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wazito on Friday but have played one game more than bankers.

In another match played at the same venue, William Wadri scored as Bandari registered their first win against Nairobi-based teams by beating Kariobangi Sharks 1-0.

At Bukhungu stadium, Shami Kibwana scored for Kakamega Homeboyz in 73rd minute while David Okoth added the second in the 90th minute to sink newly promoted Nairobi City Stars 2-0.

Homeboyz finished the game with 10 men after Brian Chela received marching orders in 82nd minute.

KCB coach Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno was elated by the win heaping praises on Mwangi who has had limited game time this season.

"It was a tough match but it is good we have won after containing them and scoring late in the game.

"Even though he has been coming on as substitute, Mwangi is a good goal poacher and has been scoring for us. He did so even when we lost AFC Leopards. Tactically we were better than Vihiga and that is what got us the win," said the former Harambee Stars coach.

Vihiga's Sammy Okoth said concentration lapse gifted their opponents the win.

"We lost concentration and they used the best opportunity to score the winner. My players got chances but failed to convert them though it was evident we did not play badly against a good side. I will work on some of the mistakes that cost us more so in the defence," said Okoth.

The two coaches had bitter exchanges on the touchline at the end of the match forcing match officials to intervene and calm them down.

Just seven minutes into the game, Alex Imbusia, fired a long range shot from the midfield which was gathered by Gabriel Andika.

Vihiga’s first attempt came in 23rd minute when Michael Isabwa shot straight at Andika.

Henry Onyango fired wide in the 35th minute from David Ambulu’s cross to squander a glorious chance of putting the bankers ahead.

Otieno withdrew the duo of Brian Ndenga and Derrick Otanga for Vincent Wasambo and Victor Omondi in the 58th minute.

The changes worked as the bankers intensified their attacks on the Vihiga side. The bankers got a free kick at the edge of the box in the 66th minute but Reagan Otieno drove the ball into the wall.

Coach Otieno made another change in 80th minute withdrawing captain Simon Munala and Henry Onyango for Reagan Otieno and Samuel Mwangi respectively.

Barely two minutes after his introduction, Mwangi connected to Dennis Odhiambo's cross and his finish found the top corner with Morgan Alube well beaten.

Vihiga made late changes as Lawrence Luvanda and Junior Adeyefa replaced Patrick Okullo and David Simiyu but the damage was already done.