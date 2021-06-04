KCB chase double as FKF Cup enters Round 16

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League clubs will continue their quest for Sh2 million prize money and a place in next season's Caf Confederation Cup when Betway Cup enters Round of 16 this weekend.

The highlight of the round will be the clash pitting KCB against a limping Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday at Utalii grounds from 3.30pm.

Resurgent Nairobi City Stars will take on Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds also on Sunday in the other all-Premier League affair.

Sharks will miss the services of their top scorer Eric Kapaito, who has scored 14 goals in the league this season but has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

KCB striker Derrick Otanga is optimistic that the bankers will have a good game against their league opponents.

"I expect a good game and our target is to proceed to quarters and finally bag the trophy. Sharks are also a good side but having reached this stage, we can't bow out but have to fight," said Otanga who has scored six goals for KCB this season.

Kariobangi Sharks defender Alponce Omija, who has enjoyed a break-out season this year, is oozing confidence ahead of the clash.

"It will be a good match given both sides are chasing the league and Betway Cup. Our target is to qualify and eventually win this trophy. However, we have to plan to contain their strikers," said Omija.

Having beaten Sofapaka in the round of 32, Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso is leaving nothing to chance against high-flying City Stars.

"No game is easy more so against City Stars who have been getting positive results in the league. In football you play to win and that is our aim in this match," said Nyangweso.

City Stars striker Nicholas Kipkirui who recently joined from Gor Mahia says 'Simba wa Nairobi' will be out to continue their wining ways.

"We are on form and everybody is giving his best. The morale and the motivation is helping us to perform and we are not going to relent. It will be a tough match," said Kipkirui.

AFC Leopards host cash-strapped Bungoma Supers Stars who eliminated Nation FC 3-0 last weekend at Thika Stadium. The Division Two side is struggling to raise Sh100,000 to honour the game.

"Leopards are fighting for both trophies and we take each game with the seriousness it deserves. We shall field a strong squad and are not in anyway underrating our opponents," said Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma.

On Saturday, Tusker, who thrashed Nyeri-based Marafiki FC 5-1 over the weekend, will host Luanda Villa at Ruaraka grounds.

Bidco United, fresh from thrashing lower division side Twyford FC 7-0, host Egerton at Thika Stadium after an early kick-off between Equity Bank and Vegpro.

The quarter-finals of the competition will be played between June 6-9 and semi- finals on June 13.

FKF is expected to set the date for the final before June 30 deadline from Confederation of African Football (Caf) to present names of representatives for continental club competitions.

This season, Kenya didn't have a representative in the Caf Confederation Cup after coronavirus disrupted last year's cup competition which was cancelled after just one round of matches.

Bandari represented the country in the 2019/20 season but were knocked out on 5-2 aggregate by Horoya FC of Guinea.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Equity Bank v Vegpro Thika Stadium 1.15 pm

Bidco United v Egerton Thika Stadium

Tusker v Luanda Villa Ruaraka Stadium

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Bungoma Super Stars Thika Stadium

Ulinzi Stars v Nairobi City Stars Ruaraka grounds 1pm

Sigalagala TTI v Bandari Utalii grounds 1pm

KCB v Kariobangi Sharks Utalii grounds 3.30pm