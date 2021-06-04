KCB chase double as FKF Cup enters Round 16

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sharks will miss the services of their top scorer Eric Kapaito, who has scored 14 goals in the league this season but has been ruled out with an ankle injury
  • KCB striker Derrick Otanga is optimistic that the bankers will have a good game against their league opponents
  • Having beaten Sofapaka in the round of 32, Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso is leaving nothing to chance against high-flying City Stars

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League clubs will continue their quest for Sh2 million prize money and a place in next season's Caf Confederation Cup when Betway Cup enters Round of 16 this weekend.

