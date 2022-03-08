KCB, 10-man Police share spoils at Kasarani Annex

KCB and 10-man Kenya PoliceTuesday shared spoils after battling out to a 1-1 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) contest at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani Annex.

Police forward David Simiyu came back to haunt his former side in the fourth minute with a fine finish when he latched on a loose ball after KCB's Nahashon Alembi's blunder.

The burly forward crossed over from the bankers in last month's transfer window.

However, Samuel Mwangi restored parity for the bankers in the 49th minute with a close range strike after being picked out by former Mathare United striker John Mwangi.

The draw stretches the bankers' winless streak to five matches, while the law enforcers have also not won in their last seven matches.

KCB are in fifth position on the log with 33 points, while Poliice remain 13th on 24 points. The law enforcers started the game well and were rewarded with the early goal.

Kenya Police's Cornelius Juma (left) vies for the ball with KCB's John Mwangi during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on March 8, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

They almost double their lead in the quarter-hour mark when Clifton Miheso and defender Silicho Simiyu combined well, but the latter's left-footed shot was parried out for a corner kick by KCB custodian Gabriel Andika.

Coach Zedekiah Otieno's side however steadily grew in the game and should have equalised in the 25th minute had Sydney Lokale tapped in Reagan Otieno's shot, but he narrowly missed with Job Ochieng' already beaten.

Reagan missed a couple of more chances to change the bankers' fortunes in the tie and Police took the slim lead going into the halftime break.

Kenya Police coach John Bobby Ogolla gestures during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against KCB at Kasarani Annex on March 8, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

On resumption, Police coach Bobby Ogolla introduced Kenyan international Francis Kahata for former Kariobangi Sharks captain Eric Juma.

KCB missed two chances in the 51st and 64th minutes, first, Simon Abuko with an empty at his mercy, opted to pass the ball to John Mwangi, but Police defender Harun Shakava cleared the ball to safety.

Sydney Lokale also failed to beat Ochieng' in goal after successfully rounding off Duncan Otieno and Duke Abuya outside the box.

Striker Clinton Kinanga, who replace Ouma in the 67th minute, had his bullet header saved by Andika.

Henry Onyango came on for wasteful Lokale moments later, but his impact was not felt in the contest.

KCB were dealt a blow in the 84th after Andika was substituted due to injury and Daniel Odiwuor took his place between the sticks.