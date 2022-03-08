KCB, 10-man Police share spoils at Kasarani Annex

Francis Otanga

KCB's Derrick Otanga vies for the ball with Kenya Police's Musa Mohammed (down) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on March 8, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo| Nation Media Group

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KCB were dealt a blow in the 84th after Andika was substituted due to injury and Daniel Odiwuor took his place between the sticks.
  • Fullback Cornelius Juma received his marching orders in the dying minutes of the game for a dangerous foul on James Mazembe.

KCB and 10-man Kenya PoliceTuesday shared spoils after battling out to a 1-1 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) contest at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani Annex.

