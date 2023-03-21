Kayole Starlets appoint new coach
What you need to know:
- “Kayole Starlets football club can confirm that Joshua Sakwa has left his post as team head coach. The new technical bench will be as follows; Mary Adhiambo (Head coach), Margaret Wanjihia (Assistant coach) and Benedict Oduor (Physiotherapist).”
Struggling Kenya Women Premier League side Kayole Starlets have appointed Mary Adhiambo as head coach.
The former Harambee Starlets assistant coach takes over from Joshua Sakwa, who was sacked this week after a poor run by Kayole Starlets.
The Premiership side were bundled out of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup round of 32, 4-3 by Division One side Falling Waters Barcelona on Saturday at the Camp Toyoyo.
The team is 12th in the WPL table.