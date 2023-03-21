Kayole Starlets appoint new coach

Kayole Starlets midfielder Dima Halima (left) vies for the ball with Falling Waters Barcelona striker Naomi Masinde during their Round 32 of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi on March 18, 2023. 

Photo credit: Ruth Arege | Nation Media Group
Struggling Kenya Women Premier League side Kayole Starlets have appointed Mary Adhiambo as head coach.

The former Harambee Starlets assistant coach takes over from Joshua Sakwa, who was sacked this week after a poor run by Kayole Starlets.

The Premiership side were bundled out of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup round of 32, 4-3 by Division One side Falling Waters Barcelona on Saturday at the Camp Toyoyo.

“Kayole Starlets football club can confirm that Joshua Sakwa has left his post as team head coach. The new technical bench will be as follows;  Mary Adhiambo (Head coach), Margaret Wanjihia (Assistant coach) and Benedict Oduor (Physiotherapist).”

The team is 12th in the WPL table.

