Kariobangi Sharks pile more misery on 'Zico', KCB

Kariobangi Sharks striker Felix Oluoch Sunday scored a brace as they beat Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani Annex.

The win saw Sharks move to fourth on the log with 41 points from 26 games, while KCB, who are last season's runners up, dropped to eighth on 39 points.

The two goals saw Oluoch go joint top in the Golden Boot race with KCB's Derrick Otanga, who missed a penalty in the contest. Both players have netted 11 goals with eight matches to go.

The dismal performance from KCB put coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno's job in jeopardy. The bankers have only won once in the past 10 matches and have gone winless in four consecutive games since they beat Wazito 2-0 on March 12.

The match started on a slow pace and neither side had a clear goal scoring chance in the first quarter.

KCB got the first chance in the 22nd minute after Samuel Mwangi set through John 'Mavado' Mwangi, but the forward's shot was parried by Sharks custodian John Otieno back to the field of play and cleared by Thomas Omenda.

The bankers almost went ahead from Derrick Otanga's free kick, but his shot was saved by Otieno for a corner, which Henry Onyango headed wide.

Kariobangi Sharks' Felix Oluoch celebrates his goal against KCB during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at MISC, Kasarani Annex on April 17, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Sharks went ahead in the 39th minute after Felix Oluoch headed past KCB's custodian David Okello from Fredrick Alushula's cross.

Otieno saved Otanga's penalty in the 45th minute after John Mwangi was fouled inside the box by Fortune Omotto.

In the 53rd minute, Alushula had a big chance to add the second for Sharks, but blasted the ball wide in one-on-one situation with Okello.

While KCB intensified their search for an equaliser, Sharks opted to defend their lead and had two counter attacks which could have improved the score line had they been converted.

In the first one, Otieno released a long ball for Eric Mmata, who crossed for Douglas Mokaya, but Brian 'Rio' Ndenga raced in time to make a save.

An unmarked Mmata in the second counter attack missed from a long range shot after being picked out by Oluoch.

Oluoch added the second in the 70th minute from a close range shot after a mix up in the bankers' defence.