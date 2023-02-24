Sharks' lethal bite leaves Sofapaka limping

Kariobangi Sharks on Friday edged Sofapaka 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

Midfielder Sigmun Maina put the Slum Boys ahead in the 48th minute after a receiving a well calculated pass from Tyson Otieno inside the box.

Second half substitute Moses Shikanda put the game beyond Batoto ba Mungu's reach with a second goal in the 75th minute.

Shikanda, scored from a rebound after Sofapaka custodian Kevin Omondi had parried striker Tyson Otieno's shot.

Sofapaka suffered a big blow just 18 minutes into the contest after key defender David Nshirimana was forced off with an injury. Ronack Otieno settled well in his place.

Before the Sofapaka win, Sharks had not won in the last five matches. The win means coach William Muluya's charges maintain their dominance over Sofapaka since they are yet to lose to the 2009 champions since February 2019.

The win saw the Slum Boys move to 11th on the log on 20 points from 16 matches. Batoto ba Mungu have dropped to 13th on 18 points having played a game more.

Sharks coach William Muluya praised his charges, saying their hard work paid off in the second half.

"We scored and defended well unlike the past matches where we score and concede. This wins motivates us ahead of our game against Wazito in Muhoroni," said Muluya.

"I'm happy for Maina since he has played in two matches and has two goals. That shows he is determined to shine for us and is putting a lot of effort to improve," he added.

Sofapaka boss David Ouma was disappointed with the loss blaming lacklustre defending for the defeat.