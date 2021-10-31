Kariobangi Sharks hit Mathare for six in Slum Derby

Kariobangi Sharks

Kariobangi Sharks players celebrate their goal against Mathare United during their FfK-PL match against Kasarani on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • And it was just a matter of time before the goal rush started. Otieno set up Oluoch, who made no mistake in shaking the back of Mathare's net with a tap in on 57 minutes.
  • With Mathare's defence in shambles, Oluoch and Mmata placed the match beyond Mathare's reach with strikes on 59 and 61 minutes respectively. Mmata then sealed Sharks' huge victory on 74 minutes.

Striker Felix Oluoch on Sunday scored the first hat-trick of this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) as Kariobangi Sharks thrashed 10-man Mathare United 6-0 at Kasarani.

