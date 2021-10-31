Kariobangi Sharks hit Mathare for six in Slum Derby

Striker Felix Oluoch on Sunday scored the first hat-trick of this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) as Kariobangi Sharks thrashed 10-man Mathare United 6-0 at Kasarani.

Erick Mmata bagged a brace, as Steven Otieno also booked his name in the scoresheet of the Slum Derby where Meshack Mokaya was was sent off at the stroke of halftime following his dangerous challenge on Julius Masaba.

After a perfect start of the campaign with victories over Posta Rangers and Vihiga United, Sharks drew 1-1 with Wazito and lost 2-0 to former champions Gor Mahia.

On the other hand, Mathare, who last season survived relegation by a whisker, have been impressive with back-to-back victories over Sofapaka and Nzoia Sugar.

The match came to life in the third minute after Otieno put Sharks ahead when he curled a free-kick into the top left corner.

Mathare pressed high immediately for an equaliser, Kennedy Otieno's eighth minute free-kick missing the target to the reprieve of the visitors.

Sharks created several open chances, but Mathare's goalkeeper Job Ochieng's brilliance denied them a healthy lead at the break.

Upon restart, Sharks' coach William Muluya made a double substitution, bringing in Henry Juma and Mmata for Masaba and Fortune Omoto.

And it was just a matter of time before the goal rush started. Otieno set up Oluoch, who made no mistake in shaking the back of Mathare's net with a tap in on 57 minutes.