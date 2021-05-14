Kariobangi Sharks edge Homeboyz as FKFPL returns

After close to two months of anxious waiting, Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) resumed Friday, with Kariobangi Sharks keeping alive their dream of winning their maiden title with a 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi.

Sharks' midfielder Patilah Omotto scored the lone goal of the match, which fired the host to the second place on the table with 31 points, pending the weekend's matches.

Tusker, who top the standings on 33 points, will take on KCB on Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Following Sharks' win over Homeboyz, KCB and AFC Leopards - who are tied on 29 points - dropped to third and fourth respectively.

Leopards take on stubborn Nzoia Sugar on Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds from 3.15pm.

Being the first match since sporting activities in the country were suspended on March 26 due to the rise in Covid-19 infections, guidelines released by the Ministries of Sports and Health to help contain the spread of the disease were strictly observed.

A health official fumigates one of the goalposts at Utalii grounds during the half time break of the Football Kenya Federation match between Kariobangi Sharks and Kakamega Homeboyz at on May 14, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Only accredited journalists, players, coaches, team officials and match officials were allowed into the stadium.

The cons, balls, players' seats and the goalposts were disinfected before the start of the match and at halftime. Everyone at the match's venue was required to put on their face mask, and maintain social distance during the entire period of the clash.

Omoto said the resumption of the league is a big reprieve to the players.

“For us (players) football is what we engage in, so you can imagine how tough it was when we were not allowed to play or train,” said Omoto.

“Scoring the goal is a good start for me after the break. The win is very important to us because the league leaders (Tusker) are not very far from us, so we will keep on fighting because we have a big chance to win (the title) this season,” he said.

Sharks coach William Muluya was elated with the victory, coming against Homeboyz who have beaten them in six of their last seven meetings.

“I am very happy because it has not been an easy one. We have not beaten them for quite a longtime,' Muluya.

“Sharks have proven themselves in the league. What is remaining now is to lift the title, so it is important that we do not give the leaders the chance to widen the gap.”

Despite the loss, Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti said he is satisfied with his side’s performance. “I am very satisfied. They (Homeboyz players) played to their best and I think we deserved a draw.”

After a cautious opening minutes by both sides, Omoto gave his side the lead on 16 minutes after beating goalkeeper Geoffrey Oputi with a low shot.

David Okoth would have levelled for the visitors six minutes later, but goalkeeper Brian Bwire cleared the danger.

Homeboyz were lucky not to have conceded a second goal in the half hour mark, after Omoto's long-range strike hit the crossbar, with Oputi beaten.

Homeboyz attacked immediately after the restart with Bwire forced into action by George Odiwuor's header. The visitors made a change in the 53rd minute, Robert Arrot replacing Stephen Etyang.

Homeboyz looked brighter in the second half, as they camped in Sharks' half and in the 55th minute, Okoth forced Bwire into another brilliant save.