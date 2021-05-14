Kariobangi Sharks edge Homeboyz as FKFPL returns

Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Patillah Omotto (centre) celebrates after scoring the opening goal with defender Alushula Frederick (left) and Eric Kapaito (right) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Kakamega Homeboyz at Utalii grounds on May 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sharks' midfielder Patilah Omotto scored the lone goal of the match, which fired the host to the second place on the table with 31 points, pending the weekend's matches.
  • Tusker, who top the standings on 33 points, will take on KCB Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

After close to two months of anxious waiting, Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) resumed Friday, with Kariobangi Sharks keeping alive their dream of winning their maiden title with a 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi.

