Kariobangi Sharks down Tusker at Kasarani

Felix Oluoch inspired Kariobangi Sharks as they thumped defending champions Tusker FC 3-0 in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match staged at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex in Nairobi Sunday.

Oluoch found the back of the brewers' net on 64 minutes, before quick strikes from substitutes Sydney Lokale and Patrick Otieno sealed Sharks win in the match played under the scorching sun in the capital.

Oluoch, who joined Sharks this season from National Super League side APS Bomet, has now scored six goals to remain at the summit of the top scorers chart.

The hard-fought victory propelled Sharks to second on the log with 13 points from six matches.

For Tusker, who have played one match less, it was their third loss of the season and they remain10th on six points.

The first half of the clash had few clear scoring chances.Tusker's acting captain Jackson Macharia's attempt on three minutes went off to the right, just moments before the defending champions were forced to an early change after defender Jimmy Ndugu picked an injury and Hillary Wandera took his place.

Sharks, who thrashed Mathare United 6-0 last weekend at the same venue, went on the hunt the other side, but the visitors steel defence always kept them on check.

Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Oniero punched well Joshua Ibrahim's attempt on 23 minutes and six minutes later, the shot-stopper rose high to collect the ball on the head of the attacker from John Njuguna's delivery.

The hosts first real chance of the match arrived at the half-hour mark, but Ronald Odede's drive inside Tusker's box was timely cleared by Christopher Oruchum.

Both sides still had plenty of work to do in the dying minutes of the first-half, Sharks squandering a chance, before goalkeeper Obiero denied Macharia. Defender Daniel Sakari's was also not lucky with his overhead kick.

With 16 minutes into the second-half and still no breakthrough, Sharks coach William Muluya sought to improve things on his side with the introduction of Fortune Omoto and Sydney Lokale for Odede and Erick Mmata respectively.

Felix Oluoch brought the Sharks' bench on their feet when he beat Bwire with a powerful low shot to the right after Lokale teed him from a counter attack.

Tusker's coach Robert Matano responded to that goal with the introduction of Ojok, Steward Omondi and Humphrey Mieno for Teddy Osok, Ibrahim and Macharia respectively.

But it is Sharks who scored again with Lokale who has been out with an injury beating Tusker's defence to slot home from close range on 77 minutes.