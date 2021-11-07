Kariobangi Sharks down Tusker at Kasarani

Kariobangi Sharks

Kariobangi Sharks players celebrate their goal against Tusker during their FKF-PL match at Kasarani on November 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tusker's coach Robert Matano responded to that goal with the introduction of Ojok, Steward Omondi and Humphrey Mieno for Teddy Osok, Ibrahim and Macharia respectively.
  • But it is Sharks who scored again with Lokale who has been out with an injury beating Tusker's defence to slot home from close range on 77 minutes.
  • Three minutes later, Otieno sealed Sharks' well-deserved after goalkeeper Obiero found him with a long delivery.

Felix Oluoch inspired Kariobangi Sharks as they thumped defending champions Tusker FC 3-0 in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match staged at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex in Nairobi Sunday.

