Sharks maul sloppy Police at Nyayo

Kariobangi Sharks players celebrate a goal

Kariobangi Sharks players celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against AFC Leopards at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on January 15, 2022. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Substitute Ronald Odede scored the lone goal in the second-half, leaving Police to rue several missed chances in a match they dominated from the onset
  • The slim win, which comes after Sharks' 1-0 loss to Nairobi City Stars last weekend, sees coach William Muluya's side rise from fifth to second place on the log with 31 points
  • Police coach John “Bobby” Ogolla said that his side shot themselves in the foot by failing to score the numerous chances that came their way

Kariobangi Sharks Friday bounced back to winning ways in Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 1-0 win over Kenya Police at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

