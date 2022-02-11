Sharks maul sloppy Police at Nyayo

Kariobangi Sharks Friday bounced back to winning ways in Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 1-0 win over Kenya Police at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Substitute Ronald Odede scored the lone goal in the second-half, leaving Police to rue several missed chances in a match they dominated from the onset.

The slim win, which comes after Sharks' 1-0 loss to Nairobi City Stars last weekend, sees coach William Muluya's side rise from fifth to second place on the log with 31 points.

Related Pressure piles on Mbungo as KCB welcome Bandari Football

Kakamega Homeboyz remain top with 34 points.

Police, who boast of several big names among them Clifton Miheso, Duke Abuya and Elvis Rupia, have now not tasted victory in four straight matches. They lie a disappointing 10th with 22 points.

“It was a tough match. Police were good both technically and tactically so at times when you win by one goal, you just thank the players,” said Sharks’ coach William Muluya.

His opposite number John “Bobby” Ogolla said that his side shot themselves in the foot by failing to score the numerous chances that came their way.

“In soccer what counts is the number of goals you put behind the net. Today, we missed our chances so we have paid the price,” said Ogolla.

Sharks, who lost 3-1 to Police in the first leg, were without two key players - their top scorer Felix Oluoch and Julius Masaba who are sidelined with injuries. In 17 matches, Oluoch has struck nine times and provided two assists for Sharks.

But Muluya's side got a reprieve upfront with the return of Erick Mmata from injury. On the other hand, Police benched their two key mid-season signings - Kenyan internationals Francis Kahata and Elvis Rupia.

With Police dominating the early exchanges, Sharks' rallied numbers behind to avoid conceding.

Sharks first notable attacking move arrived in the 17th minute when Mmata wriggled his way into the hosts' box but his cross was cleared to safety.

In the 23rd minute, Miheso who also has nine goals on his name, floated the ball to Okinyi at the face of Sharks goal but been tightly marked by Sharks' defenders, the towering attacker only managed a feeble shot, which went wide to the right.

Sharks were forced to make an early substitution on 34 minutes after Tom Teka picked up an injury. Alphonse Omija is the player who replaced him.

Miheso again teed up Okinyi with a beautiful through ball but the attacker lost his balance inside the box - the two teams going for the breather while locked 0-0.

In the 49th minute, Miheso forced Sharks' goalkeeper Brandon Obiero to a brilliant save from a free-kick.

Odede fired Sharks up against the run of play on 51 minutes with a beautiful first time finish after connecting to a cross from the left.

Police would have conceded again moments later but goalkeeper Otieno saved Isaac Wasombo’s effort. Looking for an immediate response, Police rested Okinyi and Aryine Odoyo for Elvis Rupia and Francis Kahata respectively.

Sharks survived on 67 minutes when Miheso's clever shot hit the roof. The former Gor Mahia man continued to cause Sharks trouble, his cross going begging across the face of the visitors' goal, before goalkeeper Obiero blocked his shot.