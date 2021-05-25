'I want a trophy' - Benzema eyes silverware after long France exile

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates with Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane after scoring a goal during their Spanish league match against Granada FC at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on May 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Jorge Guerrero | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He top-scored for Real Madrid with 29 goals this term, passing 20 league goals in all three seasons since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018.
  • Benzema has repeatedly criticised Deschamps and the French Football Federation for being dropped, citing racism as a factor in his axing from the Euro 2016 squad.

Paris, France

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kenya Morans draw Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire in Afrobasket

  2. Bandari, Western Stima share spoils in Kisumu

  3. Ulinzi Stars edge Nzoia at Narok

  4. Homeboyz thrash Posta Rangers in four-goal thriller

  5. RB Leipzig defender Konate joins Liverpool

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.