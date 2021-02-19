Karatina Homeboyz, Marafiki clash in Central derby

The Football Kenya Federation Central Region League kicks off on Sunday with the Central derby match between Nyeri's Marafiki FC and Karatina Homeboyz at Karatina Stadium.

These hugely popular sides from Nyeri County will be fighting for the regulatory points and much desired bragging rights.

Both teams were promoted from the county league last season.

They will be fighting for promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Division Two.

The Central Region League covers Kiambu, Murang'a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Laikipia counties.

Just a point of note, Central region has no club playing in Kenya’s top club competition the FKF Premier League.

Talk of town

Marafiki FC and Rwaria FC have been the talk of Nyeri town, attracting huge, crowds whenever they play their friendly matches in Nyeri, often on Sundays afternoons which have now become synonymous with football fixtures.

Marafiki FC, funded by the local community in Nyeri, was started with the idea of giving back to the community by empowering youths through football.

Marafiki were on Friday drawn against Football Kenya Federation giants Tusker FC in the Betway Cup Round of 32. Tusker humiliated Mihuu United 9-0 in the previous round.

The ambitious club has recruited some fine players and is expected to field the likes of James Chege, Nehemiah Wahiu, Victor Wairimu, Ban Chemwor and Swalleh Mambunga as the look to excel and gain promotion.

Their ultimate aim is to make it to the Premier League as a football giant in the region.