Karatina Homeboyz, Marafiki clash in Central derby

Marafiki FC's David Wafula (left), vies for the ball with All Stars striker Bonface Asanti during a friendly match at Kinunga stadium in Nyeri on February 7, 2021. Marafiki won 3-2.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • These hugely popular teams from Nyeri County will be fighting for the regulatory points and much desired bragging rights.
  • Both teams were promoted from the county league last season.

The Football Kenya Federation Central Region League kicks off on Sunday with the Central derby match between Nyeri's Marafiki FC and Karatina Homeboyz at Karatina Stadium.

