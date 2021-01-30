Kapaito inspires Kariobangi Sharks past City Stars

BetKing Premier League leading scorer Eric Kapaito struck late in the second-half to help visitors Kariobangi Sharks to a 2-1 win over Nairobi City Stars at Kasarani Annex in Nairobi.

After dictating the second-half of the thrilling exchange, Kapaito sealed Sharks' dominance in the 82nd minute, to take his tally to 12 goals.

Julius Masaba netted Sharks' first goal in the 12th minute, before Davis Agesa levelled in the 34th minute.

"We really needed it (the win) because we had gone two games without a win and Kapaito had also gone one game without a goal. I expect better things in our next match, because we want to keep displaying good football," said Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya.

Prior to this match, Sharks had lost their last two matches, falling 4-2 to Tusker on January 16 before AFC Leopards beat them 2-0 on January 24.

For City Stars under the tutelage of Bosnian Sanjin Alagic, the loss was a bitter one since they remain without a win in the last seven matches.

City Stars threatened after the second minute, when Rodgers Okumu's cross from the left was intercepted for a corner-kick, and a rushing Salim Abdallah failed to cause the damage from Peter Opiyo's delivery.

The first real chance of the match arrived in the 11th minute but City Stars forward Agesa shot over the bar.

Moments later, Masaba put Sharks ahead, when he looped the ball over City Stars' goalkeeper Steve Njunge from the right.

Agesa almost punished Geoffrey Shiveka for poor defending in his area in the 16th minute, but his strike after dispossessing the defender was dealt with by Sharks' goalkeeper Brian Bwire.

In the 33rd minute, Abdallah missed a glorious opportunity to cancel Masaba's goal after he side-netted from Opiyo's well worked freekick.

But one minute later, Agesa equalised after connecting to an inviting cross from the right to level the scores.

Agesa almost netted City Stars second goal in the 40th minute but his low shot from inside the box was deflected by Bwire's outstretched foot.

Moments later, Njunge was forced to leave his line early to deny Kapaito.

Agesa was unlucky shortly after the restart, as his strike after beating several defenders was saved by Bwire.

Muluya then sought to improve things by bringing in Daniel Sakari and Samuel Olwande for Eric Juma and Geoffrey Shiveka respectively. Alagic replied by introducing Timothy Ouma for Okumu.

Shafan Oyugi forced goalkeeper Njunge to a brilliant save in the 75th minute, as Sharks stepped up their pursuit for the winner.

And their efforts paid off in the 82nd minute when Kapaito collected a pass from James Mazembe to beat goalkeeper Njunge with a brilliant finish.

The win lifts Sharks to fifth place with 18 points, while City Stars remain 10th with 10 points.