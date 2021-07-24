Kapa hold Mutindwa Bombers in Meru

Mutindwa Bombers FC defender Edwin Eshapaya (right) prepares to head the ball

Mutindwa Bombers FC defender Edwin Eshapaya (right) prepares to head the ball as keeper Joseph Obado lies on the ground during a goal-mouth melee in their National Division 2 Northern Zone Pool 'B' league match against Kapa FC at Kaaga Stadium, Meru on July 24, 2021. The match ended 0-0.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • The two teams had started the match at 13th and 12th positions respectively and were keen on getting three points to move to within touching distance of top five
  • Mutindwa coach Boniface Oduor rued the missed chances and hoped his charges would make amends on Sunday when they play Isiolo Youth
  • Kapa suffered a major blow in the 38th minute when winger Duncan Otieno was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle

Meru-based Mutindwa Bombers Saturday settled for a 0-0 draw with Kapa from Machakos County in an ill-tempered National Division Two Northern Zone Pool 'B' league match at Kaaga Stadium, Meru.

