Kapa hold Mutindwa Bombers in Meru

Meru-based Mutindwa Bombers Saturday settled for a 0-0 draw with Kapa from Machakos County in an ill-tempered National Division Two Northern Zone Pool 'B' league match at Kaaga Stadium, Meru.

The two teams had started the match at 13th and 12th positions respectively and were keen on getting three points to move to within touching distance of top five.

Mutindwa coach Boniface Oduor rued the missed chances and hoped his charges would make amends on Sunday when they play Isiolo Youth.

“We were hoping to get three points so we will strive to get three points on Sunday to storm the top four. We did not play to our full potential especially in attack,” said Oduor.

Kapa captain Stephen Mbithi, who was also shown a yellow card, faulted the officiating saying most decisions went the home team’s way.

“The match was even but the referee was a bit harsh towards us, most 50-50 decisions went the home team's way,” he said.

“We had adopted a 4-3-3 formation but we were forced to switch to 4-4-2 and it had a better flow… After the substitution, we became even stronger,” added Mbithi.

The home team’s striking force consisting of Captain Immanuel Okumu and Mark Otieno and Kimathi Rangi wasted many chances.

Mutindwa’s best chance arrived in the 75th minute when Okumu picked a lose ball from central defender Edwin “Ramos’ Eshapaya but Kapa keeper George Mndone made a finger-tip save.

Kapa suffered a major blow in the 38th minute when winger Duncan Otieno was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle.

They quickly introduced Mbithi, who was also given the armband and sent upfront to team up with Amos Akoko and John Otieno.