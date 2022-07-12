Kangemi Ladies hope to secure WPL promotion

Kangemi Ladies head coach Joseph Orao is optimistic that he will make a comeback to the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL).

Kangemi was relegated from the top-tier after finishing bottom with three points after playing 22 matches. They won one match, drew three and lost 18 matches.

"We started on a poor note that contributed to poor results. Some of my players are in school and they had a challenge balancing between studies and football. Finance was also a big challenge to us, but the management has promised to support us."

"We have already set our target for next season, which is to win all our matches with an unbeaten record like we did in the 2020/21 season. I have signed eight players from different counties who will help the team achieve its target next season," added Orao.

On the other hand, defender Kiki 'Messi' Masika admits that lack of experience cost them.

"The league was tough for us, we didn't have the experience to play in the top tier league. It was our first season, but we learned a lot that we will improve next season. We will soldier on until we get better," said Masika